Pininfarina and AMAC Aerospace Present an Innovative Cabin Concept for the Airbus A350-900

- This concept is expressed in the cabin lounge by a unique open space sculptured by a flowing band that gives life to different environments. The welcoming area is furnished with a wet bar to receive guests. Following the band, the traveler finds the relaxing area conceived as a cocoon characterized by an intimate atmosphere: embracing sofas facing a transparent giant screen allowing either to project or to enjoy the view. The lounge is completed by a dining area conceived both to eat and to hold meetings and a chaise-long green space dedicated to personal relaxing moments.

"Our 360° vision on the living spaces, thanks to our expertise in different sectors, from architecture to nautical and aviation, allowed us to conceive an innovative concept able to let the traveler enjoy the time on-board as he was in his living room or in his office. The partnership with AMAC Aerospace, one of the most skilled completion centers, gives the warranty to turn this innovative concept into reality," Chairman Paolo Pininfarina.

"What we see today from Pininfarina is a whole new kind of cabin, harnessed with clever human input that manifests itself into areas that anyone can afford, work in, relax and utilize. The work that has gone into this concept sets the bar for the future, taking into account harmonized and social spaces, new technologies and exotic materials. Airbus has created a wonderful new wide-body platform and we are excited to see how much attention it can create in the private aviation market," Waleed K Muhiddin, AMAC Aerospace Director Business Development & Marketing.

Since the 80s Pininfarina has established as a world's leading designer in the Aviation sector, designing interiors for private jets and commercial aircrafts and developing, over the years, important partnerships with clients such as Agusta Westland, Alenia Aerospace Airbus, Bell Helicopters, Boeing, Leonardo Iacobucci and Piaggio Aero Industries. Through its Bespoke Division, Pininfarina offers the custom-design of residential architecture and interiors, one-off cars, yachts and aircrafts.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891225/Pininfarina_Future_Cabin.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891224/Pininfarina_Future_Cabin.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834384/Pininfarina_SPA_Logo.jpg

 


