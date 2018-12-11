11 dicembre 2018- 18:08 Pinterest Announces The Pinterest 100: Top Trends To Try For 2019

- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, a visual discovery engine, is a positive corner of the internet. Each month more than 250 million people around the world discover ideas to try across categories like travel, wellness, fashion, entertaining and more. Today, Pinterest is announcing the official 100 Pinterest trends for 2019. These trends are what people all over the world are dreaming about for the year ahead—from everyday inspiration to the epic dreams-for-someday stuff.

Below is a peek at some of the trends we can expect to see everyone trying in 2019, according to Pinterest's global data. We invite you to explore our board of all the 2019 trends and see what sparks your interest. Then let yourself be inspired.

Travel: Off the beaten path

Health and wellness: What comes naturally

Hobbies and interests: Do what you love

Celebrations: Momentous moments

Food: Veggie tables

Home: Living color

Men's style: Old meets new

Women's style: Patterns of sustainability

Beauty: Standout shine

Kids and parenting: Modern family

About Pinterest Pinterest is a visual discovery engine. It's where people go to discover and do what they love. What began as a tool to help people collect the things they were passionate about online, grew to a global platform where people get inspiration through shared interests, and find personalized answers to everyday questions like, "What should I cook?" and "What should I wear?" Today, +250 million people come to Pinterest every month to explore ideas across +175 billion saved ideas. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest has +1,500 employees in offices across the globe, including in Atlanta, Berlin, Chicago, Detroit, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Paris, São Paulo, Seattle and Tokyo.

Trend calculation: These YoY% increases are calculated using normalized searches on each trend from January - September 2017 to January - September 2018

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796391/Anthem_1_100.jpg