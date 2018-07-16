Pioneering World Football Cup's Pitches Give Global Boost to UK Firm SIS Pitches

Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Economia

Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo

Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Politica

Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi

Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Politica

Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio

Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Milano

Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio

Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
Motori

Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©

L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Sport

L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti

Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Sport

Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e

Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Politica

Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"

Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Politica

Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Sport

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio

Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Politica

Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre...

Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
Politica

Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"

M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Politica

M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"

Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"
Politica

Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"

Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti
Politica

Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti

Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo
Politica

Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo

Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta una macchina
Politica

Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta...

Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio

Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia
Politica

Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia


Pioneering World Football Cup's Pitches Give Global Boost to UK Firm SIS Pitches

- Moscow Final a First for Unique Hybrid Surface 

Sunday's World Football Cup Final, the first-ever to be staged on a revolutionary hi-tech playing surface, is set to deliver a multi-million pound boost to SIS Pitches, the English firm behind the ground-breaking technology.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718014/Luzhniki_World_Cup_SISGrass.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718015/SIS_Pitches_Team.jpg )

SIS Pitches installed its hybrid surfaces using patented fibre injection technology with undersoil aeration system in six of the 12 tournament venues, including Moscow's 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, which will host Sunday's decider between France and Croatia.

Luzhniki's pitch uses SISGrass, - 95% natural grass reinforced with 5% synthetic fibres - and SISAir, a unique aeration system capable of removing a deluge of rain from the surface in five seconds, whilst optimising root moisture via a network of undersoil pipes.

George Mullan, CEO of SIS Pitches, said: "With around one billion people expected to watch the final, there's clearly pressure to get the pitch in top condition, despite it being used for over 60 hours - the equivalent of a full Premier League season - in the past five weeks. That would have been impossible on a traditional all-grass pitch.

"Everyone has been raving about the quality of football at this tournament and our pitches have certainly given Modric, Lukaku, Mbappe and Kane a brilliant platform to perform on. The feedback we've had from everyone involved has been hugely positive. It's the first worldwide showcase for these technologies to be combined at a World Football Cup and it's performed perfectly."

The six World Football Cup stadia using SISGrass are Luzhniki, Spartak, Samara, Kaliningrad, Saransk and Rostov.

Having installed over 80 hybrid surfaces worldwide, including Premier League sides Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham and Bournemouth, Scottish champions Celtic and the English FA's St George's Park complex, with Barcelona to follow, SIS Pitches predicts annual revenues will grow from £55m to £65m in 2019.

Mullan said: "We're seeing huge interest from professional sports teams in the US and Japan, as well as the enormous American university sector and we're installing eight SISGrass pitches in France this summer alone."

Founded in 2001, SIS Pitches employs over 340 staff worldwide, with manufacturing headquarters in Cumbria, England. For more information visit http://www.sispitches.com

Issued on behalf of SIS Pitches by BIG Partnership.


in evidenza
Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Costume

Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl
L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.