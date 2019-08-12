Pisofttech Showcased various 5G+8K+VR Applications with telecom giants on 2019 BRICS Future Networks Innovation Forum

Salvini bacia il rosario al termine del comizio a Siracusa
Politica

Salvini bacia il rosario al termine del comizio a Siracusa

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 agosto

Salvini: "Salvini vaffa e' programma di Governo Renzi - Grillo"
Politica

Salvini: "Salvini vaffa e' programma di Governo Renzi - Grillo"

Centro-sinistra, Calenda: "Non possiamo affrontare questa fase con la paura"
Politica

Centro-sinistra, Calenda: "Non possiamo affrontare questa fase con la paura"

Salvini il popolo del no sono pezzi di 5 stelle la sinistra e i centri sociali
Politica

Salvini il popolo del no sono pezzi di 5 stelle la sinistra e i centri sociali

Salvini: fra poche settimane si confronteranno Italia del Si e Italia del No
Politica

Salvini: fra poche settimane si confronteranno Italia del Si e Italia del No

"Siamo tutti terroni" fischi contro Salvini a Catania
Politica

"Siamo tutti terroni" fischi contro Salvini a Catania

Salvini a Catania: reddito cittadinanza port a non lavorare
Politica

Salvini a Catania: reddito cittadinanza port a non lavorare

Meloni: elezioni subito appello a Mattarella no a giochi surreali
Politica

Meloni: elezioni subito appello a Mattarella no a giochi surreali

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 12 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 12 agosto

Nono giorno in mare per Open Arms: difendiamo l'umanita' d'Europa, vergogna
Politica

Nono giorno in mare per Open Arms: difendiamo l'umanita' d'Europa, vergogna

Salvini a sabotatori a Soverato: Siete dei maleducati, passerete qualche ora ...
Politica

Salvini a sabotatori a Soverato: Siete dei maleducati, passerete qualche ora ...

Manifestanti contro Salvini: la Calabria non si Lega e cantano Bella Ciao
Politica

Manifestanti contro Salvini: la Calabria non si Lega e cantano Bella Ciao

Fischi e mani alzate contro Salvini a Soverato
Politica

Fischi e mani alzate contro Salvini a Soverato

Salvini vaffa... la protesta a Soverato contro Matteo Salvini, interviene la polizia
Politica

Salvini vaffa... la protesta a Soverato contro Matteo Salvini, interviene la polizia

Cirio visita la Tav opera ormai e' irreversibile ora al lavoro
Politica

Cirio visita la Tav opera ormai e' irreversibile ora al lavoro

Risplende la fontana con le ninfe delle acque a Piazza della Republica a Roma
Politica

Risplende la fontana con le ninfe delle acque a Piazza della Republica a Roma

Matteo non mollare, in Calabria fan di Salvini in estasi al suo arrivo
Politica

Matteo non mollare, in Calabria fan di Salvini in estasi al suo arrivo

Esplode autocisterna in Tanzania, 60 morti e 70 feriti
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in Tanzania, 60 morti e 70 feriti

Open Arms, Richard Gere: nuova legge sicurezza molto inquietante
Cronache

Open Arms, Richard Gere: nuova legge sicurezza molto inquietante


Pisofttech Showcased various 5G+8K+VR Applications with telecom giants on 2019 BRICS Future Networks Innovation Forum

- National ICT bureau officials from China, Russia, India, South Africa, Philippines, Egypt and many more attended the event, together with officials from global ICT organizations like ITU and GSMA. During the same period, key 5G players in China like telecom operators, Huawei, ZTE, and Shenzhen Pisoft Technology, hosted a 5G Experience Week at the largest underground high-speed railway station in Asia---Futian Station, to demonstrate 5G application solutions.

Pilot Era, the world's first panoramic camera supporting standalone live streaming, was adopted as the official camera for recording and streaming the event 360°. Pisoft Technology also worked with others to showcase various 5G+VR applications in multiple scenarios. Guests from different countries complimented on the premium visual experiences after they put on VR glasses.

As the world's largest panoramic algorithm provider and the only industry partner with CEVA, world's largest DSP IP Supplier, Pisoft Technology has worked with telecom giants and other organizations on extensive projects, such as World Convention of Small and Medium Enterprises, WBO Championship, CCTV National Football League, the first 5G smart community in Shenzhen, VR distance education program, and the first 5G+ WIT120 program in China, etc..

Adler Shen, CEO of Pisoft Technology mentioned that "We feel happy and excited to work together with major telecom operators to support the event live broadcasting, and a showcase of 5G applications for guests from BRICS. In future we would be glad to explore with more companies and governments world-widely, to help transform and upgrade businesses and communities with 5G and VR."

About Pisoft Technology

Established in 2012, Pisofttech is one of the earliest companies focusing on the research of panoramic technology. Leveraging its strong technology and solution experience, the company strives to create reliable products and efficient solutions to help business partners to gain new growth and personal users to explore new ways of creation.

Pilot Era, the first product of the company, was certified and recommended by Google and has been widely used for street view, real estate, smart city, medical, travel, events, media and more, in over 60 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958435/Shenzhen_Pisoft_Technology_Corp_Pilot_Era_BRICS_2019.jpg  


in evidenza
Ferragosto? Oroscopo foodie Ad ogni segno il suo piatto

Costume

Ferragosto? Oroscopo foodie
Ad ogni segno il suo piatto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.