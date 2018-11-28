Jafar Panahi torna al cinema con il suo nuovo film "Tre volti"
Spettacoli

CafÃ  (Fonarcom): reddito cittadinanza anche come politica attiva
Economia

Nuoro, arrestato un presunto terrorista: "Pianificava attentato"
Cronache

Approvato il "Codice rosso" contro la violenza sulle donne
Cronache

Innovazione digitale, DXC Technology pronta a supportare Italia
Scienza e tecnologia

Pd indossa delle maschere bianche in aula a Montecitorio contro il dl sicurezza
Politica

Auto senza guida con Appendino e Chiamparino brucia semaforo rosso, polemica sui social
Politica

Manovra, Tria: non abbiamo stabilizzazione sociale ed economica
Economia

Altri tre lavoratori in nero nell'azienda di famiglia di Di Maio
Politica

Palese (Agcai): piÃ¹ tasse sulle videolottery contro la ludopatia
Economia

Spazio InSight su Marte, Maurizio Cheli: dirÃ  dove stiamo andando
Scienza e tecnologia

LaSabri, la giovane creator che sa parlare agli adolescenti
Spettacoli

Codice Rosso, Bongiorno: "Donne non possono essere massacrate in attesa di giudizio"
Politica

Champions, tifosi Stella Rossa a Napoli cantano cori contro la Juve
Politica

Guido Barilla: la Terra brucia, serve urgenza e cambio mentalitÃ 
Economia

Crollo di Ponte Morandi, Castellucci verso l'uscita da Autostrade
Cronache

Codice Rosso, Bonafede: "Non c'e' un minuto da perdere davanti la denuncia di una donna"
Politica

Roma, abbattuta anche l'ultima villa dei Casamonica al Quadraro
Cronache

Quartieri di Vita 2018, a Napoli progetto teatrale rivolto a fasce deboli nei quartieri difficili
Politica

A Central Park l'anatra mandarina seduce i passanti
Politica

Pixalate adds 12 new MRC accredited metric areas; becomes first fraud detection company accredited for SIVT filtration across display, in-app, video and OTT

- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the world's first cross-platform ad fraud detection and prevention platform, today announced it has received accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic ("SIVT") detection and filtration for Connected TV/over-the-top (OTT) video ad impressions (an industry-first), as well as mobile in-app video and display ad impressions, and desktop and mobile web video ad impressions.

Overall, Pixalate has 17 total MRC accredited metric areas, including 12 newly-accredited ones:

Digital advertising is no longer siloed, and successful audience targeting requires finding ideal audiences across their digitally-fragmented day, be it playing games on a phone, shopping on a laptop, or streaming shows on-demand. Consumers are more engaged than ever across devices, but with fraud rates averaging in the double-digits, ad spend and brand reputation are at risk across an ever-growing number of platforms.

"Fraudsters are operating across every device and channel, 24/7 — there is no such thing as a 'day off' for bad actors," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "We are proud to offer the world's first accredited cross-platform solution to buyers and platform with end-to-end protection across the entire ecosystem including OTT, mobile in-app, mobile web and desktop."

"We congratulate Pixalate on adding to its portfolio of MRC accredited measurements," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "Today's marketers are tasked with protecting investments across a wide variety of digital environments, and these additions demonstrate Pixalate's position as a leader in helping marketers to manage these risks."

"As programmatic advertising has grown exponentially across channels, calls for cross-screen quality measurement and risk management solutions have grown louder," said Rebecca Skrak, Senior Vice President Operations at RhythmOne. "We are proud to work with Pixalate to guard against invalid traffic and improve quality throughout the programmatic ecosystem."

About Pixalate Pixalate is the only cross-platform fraud intelligence company that works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT for better detection, diagnosis, and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited solution for the detection and prevention of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and OTT advertising. www.pixalate.com 

Media contact: tyler@pixalate.com


Mastandrea passa alla regia Un film sulle morti bianche

Culture

Mastandrea passa alla regia
Un film sulle morti bianche


