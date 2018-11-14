Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni
L'irriverente video di Sodastream contro la plastica usa e getta
Le mani di mafia e 'ndrangheta sulle scommesse online, 68 arresti
Caos a Montecitorio durante il Question Time, protesta delle opposizioni con urla e cartelli
Meloni: ''Fibrillazioni in maggioranza le pagano i cittadini''
Photo Vogue, A. Glaviano: "Fotografia come strumento di cambiamento sociale"
Dl Genova, Renzi: ''Preoccupato per la cittÃ  non per problemi maggioranza''
Migranti, De Petris: ''Porre attenzione su tratta nigeriane''
I primi migranti della carovana arrivano alla frontiera Usa
Siria, Assad esorta i drusi a fare il servizio militare
Salvini accoglie i migranti giunti all'aeroporto di Pratica di Mare
All'asta a Ginevra i meravigliosi gioielli di Maria Antonietta
Migranti, Salvini: "Da UE collaborazione zero, inadempienti agli accordi"
Manovra, Salvini: "Non ci muoviamo di un millimetro, chi e' in torto e' l'UE"
Chiara Ferragni con suo figlio e l'acqua santa dei follower, a Milano il murales di Tvboy
Di Maio e Salvini nella 'Guerra dei Socials', il nuovo murales dello street artist Tvboy a Milano
Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio
Summit Palermo, Renzi: "Conte disperato ha messo la foto con Serraj e Haftar, ormai hanno un album"
Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa
Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"
Pixalate becomes first company to receive MRC accreditation for OTT invalid traffic detection and filtration

- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the world's most comprehensive ad fraud detection and prevention platform, has become the first company to receive accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration for over-the-top (OTT) video ad impressions. This groundbreaking achievement positions Pixalate as the only currently accredited solution for marketers to protect their growing OTT advertising investments. Pixalate also received accreditation for its over-the-top (OTT) served video ad impression tracking.

With over 80% of U.S. households already equipped with OTT devices, Tru Optik estimates global OTT ad spend to reach $50 billion by 2020. Pixalate's analysis shows global OTT fraud rates average 19% and forecasts marketers stand to lose $10 billion in OTT spend in 2020. With the growing importance of OTT audiences, capitalizing on the opportunity without risking brand reputation and ad spend is key.

"OTT is a critical new channel in today's digital landscape," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "We congratulate Pixalate on the significant achievement of becoming the first company to receive MRC accreditation for its SIVT detection and filtration in OTT, which clearly demonstrates Pixalate's position as an industry leader in this space."

"This industry-first OTT accreditation is a landmark achievement for Pixalate and the fast-growing OTT space," said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. "Our OTT accreditation from the MRC provides brands and platforms with an opportunity to adhere to the invalid traffic guidelines in order to protect their ad dollars and reputation."

"Pixalate's OTT accreditation is a big step forward for the industry, as advertisers will be given a confidence boost in a highly desirable channel," said Jay Friedman, President of Goodway Group. "Third-party validation is required for any new space to grow, and the OTT landscape is more primed than ever for rapid growth going into next year."

In other news, Pixalate launches OTT Blocking, adding to Analytics for full OTT fraud management

Pixalate has expanded its OTT products, adding high-risk OTT devices and IPs to its pre-bid Blocking solution. With OTT detection through its post-bid Analytics, Pixalate analyzes data from over 55 million OTT devices each month to deliver an exhaustive system for identifying fraud in OTT advertising.

Pixalate's OTT Blocking works for IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and includes SSAI solutions. This advancement makes Pixalate the first truly cross-channel Fraud Management System for detection and blocking across display, in-app, video and OTT formats.

About PixalatePixalate is a cross-channel fraud intelligence company that works with brands and platforms to prevent invalid traffic and improve ad inventory quality. We offer the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and OTT for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited solution for the detection and prevention of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across display, in-app, video, and OTT advertising. www.pixalate.com

Contact:tyler@pixalate.com


