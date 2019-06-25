Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale
Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni
Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso
La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar
Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare
Auditel, de Bianchi (Upa): "Salto di qualitÃ  per investitori pubblicitari"
Auditel, Imperiali (Presidente): 'Nel 2020 Total audience della Tv '
Leonardo e la musica: a Milano rinasce il Grande Organo Continuo
La sfida delle 5 R di Ferrero: meno plastica nel packaging
Tablet e bambini? Se usato con regole puÃ² anche essere educativo
Migranti Sea Watch: "Non ce la facciamo piÃ¹, fateci sbarcare"
Parmigiani (Unipol): "Finanza sostenibile, servono competenze"
Marazia, Widiba:"Open Banking, da minaccia a nuova opportunitÃ "
Marco Morelli, MPS:"Portare in parallelo innovazione con l'esistente"
Cimbri (Unipol): "Finanza sostenibile, il percorso Ã¨ appena cominciato"
Ladri in casa inchiodati dalle telecamere: i furti in serie nei box auto
Rapporto Banca d'Italia: rallenta l'economia siciliana nel 2018
Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni
Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"
PKFARE Team Won the Best Usage of Iberia NDC API at IATA Hackathon

- IATA Hackathon is intended to encourage fresh, innovative solutions to enhance airline retailing through the use of NDC (New Distribution Capability) APIs. The hackathon comprises with ideation phase preparation, a non-stop coding session and an idea pitch to a jury panel of industry experts and mentors.

Within 28 hours, a 3-staff team from PKFARE, as the only short-listed travel tech team from China, has developed innovative features to fully read and display Iberia's branded fares, and offer exhaustive content and various ancillaries services such as lounges, Wi-Fi, extra luggage information, as well as the handicap assistance options including wheel-chairs, guide-dogs and more, while providing an enjoyable user experience.

"It may be the first time that a travel tech company from China gained this kind of recognition for NDC implementation." Jason Sui, Senior Vice President and Co-founder of PKFARE said, "How to provide centralized and personalized offerings, is the key issue we target. By aggregating various travel related contents and accumulating shopping data through AI and cloud calculation, airlines are able to better model and personalize their products by connecting with PKFARE."

With NDC content from NDC pilot carriers such as American Airlines, Emirates and Finnair, PKFARE has become one of the biggest NDC aggregator in China. Claiming to be the most advanced and easy-adopted NDC access for partners, PKFARE will further develop the value of NDC via smart connection and solutions for world-wide travel industry players and help build up the industry eco-system.

About PKFARE

PKFARE is a global travel content hub, a leader in sourcing, aggregating and providing information on airline tickets, hotel and accommodations, ground transportation, activities, cruises and ferries, and car rentals. Through its global sales and distribution network covering 100+ countries and areas, travel contents from more than 600 airlines and 800,000 hotels, PKFARE has been serving global travel trade players since 2014. Empowered by innovative technology, seamless multilingual customer service and multi-currency payment model, PKFARE has won renowned industry awards and client satisfaction for successfully help increasing revenue and lowering global travel trade risk and cost. With a vision to fulfill everyone's travel needs, PKFARE aims to create the smartest solution to simplify each travelers' journey. Find out more at www.pkfare.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928407/PKFARE_award.jpg


