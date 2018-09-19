Olimpiadi, Sala: fondi non preoccupano, garantiscono le regioni
Play2Live Opens Beta Testing of the Streaming Platform

- On September 19, Play2Live has officially announced the opened beta testing of their blockchain streaming platform. First access to the closed test phase was granted to accredited streamers and media. Play2Live has prepared broadcasts from famous EU&CIS streamers and a promotion, including LUC "buyback". 

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720354/Play2Live_Logo.jpg )

In the opinion of the experts, the main project benefits are the buying & earning LUC tokens at the platform; the company's own developed CDN solution and the neural network.

Play2Live founder Alexey Burdyko noted that users are in for a vast number of innovations and new features: "We have been preparing the beta since spring 2018:  we strengthened the team and implemented a number of innovations not only for Play2Live itself but for e-sports in general." 

One of them is the CDN solution. Unlike the centralized delivery of content from the streamer to the viewer, used on current platforms, Play2Live developers team created their own. It is a geographically distributed network infrastructure that allows users to optimize the delivery of streamed videos to end users and to use our own network bandwidth and 3rd party CDNs to maximize coverage. The CDN will route you to nearest CDN node for better connection and video & other content uploads in various access points. As an alternative method of delivery, we use the p2p-CDN - every user can share his internet bandwidth and get rewarded for it. 

Play2Live CTO Vladislav Arbatov added that the using of CDN makes the platform safer: "Thanks to the immense computing power, unpretentious software and distributed architecture, we have become even more protected and continue to invest in our security protocols. We have added our own Level Up Chain blockchain, which supports 10,000 transactions/second and cryptographic 'keys'. Thus, Play2Live is the first platform in the world uses compact devices to provide information protection and ensure the safety of user identification."

One more feature is a neural network - algorithms for real-time monitoring of streaming videos, recognition of content objects for "interactive tasks" functionality implementation. Users can set the price for the task performance by voting, assign them for streamers, and the neural network tracks their fulfilment.

Another important component is multicasting functionality. Dozens of streamers are connected to the platform for providing the popular games content. This functionality is used for e-Sports tournaments and international competitions broadcasts, one of which - "CryptoMasters" games (the world's first large-scale e-sports tournament in CS:GO) - was already been held on the platform.

Play2Live timed the LUC tokens "buyback" to the launch: up to 100 mil LUC are redeemed at a price of up to $0.05, transferred to a separate wallet, and will be used to purchase broadcast rights, marketing, content-making. Сrypto experts explain that the buyback entails the token price increase, which leads to a trust increase in the company among investors.

Follow the project's latest news: play2live.io, t.me/play2live, twitter.com/play_2_live


