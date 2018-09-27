27 settembre 2018- 17:57 Plug and Play Announces 158 Startups Accepted Into Their Final Batches Of The Year

- "We have selected a group of amazing startups to participate in our programs. They are solving some of the most challenging problems across multiple industries. We have seen a number of early engagements from our corporate partners and VC friends, which is certainly one of the key indicators of a great start," shared Ivan Zgomba, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures.

During the next twelve weeks, startups in each program will be able to attend exclusive events, meet with Plug and Play's corporate partner network, and collaborate with other companies in the ecosystem. Unlike other accelerators, Plug and Play does not take equity for participating in the program, but actively invests in a large number of companies every year.

These startups will graduate December 4th-6th at Plug and Play's Winter Summit. Tickets are limited for the public audience and press passes are available for media. Register today: bit.ly/pnpwintersummit2018

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

