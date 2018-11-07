PlumRiver to Acquire CenterStone in Move to Standardize B2B eCommerce

Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi
Cronache

Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi

Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione
Cronache

Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione

Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale
Cronache

Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale

Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia
Cronache

Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia

Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R
Economia

Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R

Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"
Politica

Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"

I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali
Politica

I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali

Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR
Economia

Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR

Inaugurazione EICMA 2018
Motori

Inaugurazione EICMA 2018

Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta

Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia
Scienza e tecnologia

Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia

Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€
Economia

Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€

Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€

Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"
Economia

Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"

Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "
Politica

Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "

"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne
Spettacoli

"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"
Politica

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"

Conte: "A Ischia case in aree vincolate non saranno condonate"
Politica

Conte: "A Ischia case in aree vincolate non saranno condonate"

Dissesto idrogeologico, Conte: "Previsto piano straordinario"
Politica

Dissesto idrogeologico, Conte: "Previsto piano straordinario"

Nexi, Ferrero: "Supportiamo banche al passo con la trasformazione del mercato"
Economia

Nexi, Ferrero: "Supportiamo banche al passo con la trasformazione del mercato"


PlumRiver to Acquire CenterStone in Move to Standardize B2B eCommerce

- DENVER, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlumRiver Technologies announced today that the company has signed an agreement to acquire CenterStone Technologies as part of a strategic move to create a standardized B2B ecommerce interface between manufacturers and retailers.  The acquisition will bring together the industry's most experienced technology providers behind PlumRiver's Elastic Suite B2B digital merchandising and ecommerce platform, which is quickly becoming the preferred wholesale procurement solution among retailers.

"Retailers are asking manufacturers for a more seamless, efficient and user-friendly product procurement process creating the need for a more uniform B2B ecommerce and merchandising solution," said Whit Johnson, PlumRiver Principal. "Buyer-mandated standardization, developed to meet the needs of retailer procurement managers, is now happening by bringing the best of CenterStone together with PlumRiver and our innovative Elastic platform."

While the financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed, PlumRiver plans to retain nearly all CenterStone personnel including the company's global technology support team which will be merged with the PlumRiver and Elastic platform client service function.  PlumRiver will continue to support the CenterStone iVendix platform while customers evaluate the optimum timing to upgrade to Elastic based on their business needs and the preferences of their retail partners.

"Joining forces with PlumRiver and their Elastic platform is a very positive development for CenterStone and our clients as together we accelerate the delivery of a new standard for B2B ecommerce," said Tom Detmer, CenterStone CEO.  "Offering Elastic to our entire manufacturing client base, and providing associated retailers with their preferred product procurement solution, will result in stronger and more profitable ecommerce relationships between buyers and suppliers."

Through platform standardization, the most innovative features and a much more strategic B2B sales approach, Elastic helps both manufacturers and retailers achieve efficiency-driven cost savings and incremental sales growth.

"Elastic is truly revolutionizing how manufacturers merchandise and bring their products to market in a way that has transformed the procurement process for retailers," said Josh Reddin, PlumRiver Principal and Elastic Founder.  "The streamlined and standardized B2B ecommerce solution that retailers have been demanding from manufacturers is now here and it's in the Elastic platform."

More information on the acquisition, Elastic and major brands served at:

www.elasticsuite.com

https://elasticsuite.com/news/show/plumriver-to-acquire-centerstone-in-move-to-standardize-b2b

https://vimeo.com/268686437

 


