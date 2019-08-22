Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. Announces New Chairman of the Board

Funerali Diabolik, il saluto dei tifosi a Fabrizio Piscitelli
Video

Funerali Diabolik, il saluto dei tifosi a Fabrizio Piscitelli

Funerali Diabolik, alta tensione tra famiglia Piscitelli e forze dell'ordine
Roma

Funerali Diabolik, alta tensione tra famiglia Piscitelli e forze dell'ordine

Zingaretti sorridente entra in Quirinale per Consultazioni, con lui Delrio Marcucci e Gentiloni
Politica

Zingaretti sorridente entra in Quirinale per Consultazioni, con lui Delrio Marcucci e...

Meloni: "Ho sentito Salvini, al voto insieme vinciamo"
Politica

Meloni: "Ho sentito Salvini, al voto insieme vinciamo"

Meloni: ho sentito Salvini, penso se si andasse al voto Fdi e Lega, vedremo Fi
Politica

Meloni: ho sentito Salvini, penso se si andasse al voto Fdi e Lega, vedremo Fi

Meloni: Fdi per voto subito, chi fino a ieri si insultava non potrÃ  governare insieme a lungo
Politica

Meloni: Fdi per voto subito, chi fino a ieri si insultava non potrÃ  governare insieme...

Meloni: "Voto unico esito rispettoso degli italiani"
Politica

Meloni: "Voto unico esito rispettoso degli italiani"

Consultazioni, la delegazione di FdI arriva a piedi al Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, la delegazione di FdI arriva a piedi al Quirinale

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto

MSF: sulla Ocean Viking il clima Ã¨ sempre piÃ¹ teso
Cronache

MSF: sulla Ocean Viking il clima Ã¨ sempre piÃ¹ teso

Governo, consultazioni al via: Casellati e Fico da Mattarella
Politica

Governo, consultazioni al via: Casellati e Fico da Mattarella

Consultazioni, Lupi: "Elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra"
Politica

Consultazioni, Lupi: "Elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra"

Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU): "No ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta"
Politica

Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU): "No ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta"

Governo, Lorenzin: "Sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni"
Politica

Governo, Lorenzin: "Sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni"

Fico al Quirinale, colloquio di mezz'ora con Mattarella
Politica

Fico al Quirinale, colloquio di mezz'ora con Mattarella

Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'Ã¨ un rischio stagnazione e recessione"
Politica

Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'Ã¨ un rischio stagnazione e recessione"

Grasso: appello a Pd e M5S, avere coraggio per trovare Governo di legislatura
Politica

Grasso: appello a Pd e M5S, avere coraggio per trovare Governo di legislatura

Boccia (Confindustria): "Nuovo Governo deve affrontare prioritÃ  economica"
Politica

Boccia (Confindustria): "Nuovo Governo deve affrontare prioritÃ  economica"

20-08-19 Taverna saluta i sostenitori M5s fuori dal Senato: "Manifestazioni che fanno bene al cuore"
Politica

20-08-19 Taverna saluta i sostenitori M5s fuori dal Senato: "Manifestazioni che fanno...


Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. Announces New Chairman of the Board

- Jay Morgan served as VP Global Innovation and Design for Bayer Consumer Care, VP Global Innovation for Merck Consumer Health and Chief Operating Officer - Research Operations for Merck Consumer Health globally. He is currently a founding partner of Pedal, a Knoxville based innovation agency that uses human-centered design to create new products, services and business models.  Trained as a chemist at Ohio Northern University, his work lives at the intersection of human insight, technology and the requirements of business.

"We are honored to have Jay take on the responsibility of Chairman," stated Pneuma Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Eric Hunter. "Jay's contributions as a member of our Board have been invaluable, and I look forward to working with him in his role as Chairman. I also want to thank Walt Robb for his advice and counsel as Chairman, as well as his ongoing commitment to Pneuma as a valued member of the Board."

At the time of his appointment as Chairman, Jay Morgan stated, "When I joined the Board of Pneuma Respiratory, I was impressed by the strength and depth of the organization and the unique capability of the technology.  We will continue to build a world-class company delivering a broad range of drugs and formulations through the lungs. I look forward to working with Eric and the team as Chairman to achieve that goal."

"Having worked with Jay Morgan on the Board of Directors, I can unequivocally state he is an outstanding choice to provide leadership as the Chairman of Pneuma Respiratory," said Walt Robb. "I am excited about our future and welcome the opportunity to continue to serve as a member of the Board."

About Pneuma Respiratory

Launched in 2015, Pneuma Respiratory is a pharmaceutical company based in Boone, North Carolina. With a global team of researchers, physicians, designers and engineers, Pneuma has the first fully integrated digital breath activated inhaler.  Using Pneuma's digital droplet ejector technology, Pneuma's device, although currently available for investigational purposes only, can deliver a spectrum of novel therapies, including biologics, to the lungs. For more information visit www.pneumarespiratory.com

Contact:Christy Anglincanglin@pneumarespiratory.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887236/Pneuma_Respiratory_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Vacanze green per gli italiani 3 su 4 in malghe, frantoi e cantine

Green

Vacanze green per gli italiani
3 su 4 in malghe, frantoi e cantine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.