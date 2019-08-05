Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€
El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti
Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto
Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz
Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa dell'amministrazione"
Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti
Tav, Salvini: "Con voto contro in Parlamento ne trarremo conseguenze"
Governo, Salvini: "Se si perde tempo torniamo al voto a chiedere forza per andare avanti da soli"
Salvini alla fiera di San Fermo di Nerviano, tutti vogliono un selfie col ministro
Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti
Gattino precipita dal 6Â° piano salvato dai fili della biancheria
Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"
Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"
Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"
Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza finisce"
Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco
L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a bordo del suo Flyboard
Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana
Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta
Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform Adds WebAR Syndication to Expand the Retail Network to Over 600 Retailers, Across 70 Countries

Point and Place® offers retailers hundreds of the latest products in AR, from over fifty leading brands, including; LG, Microsoft, Mattel, Dyson LEGO, Fisher-price and Samsung with the free platform. The retailer adds a line of code to enable all the latest AR products to be automatically added to their mobile website pages.

Eyekandy launched the WebAR feature with the UK's largest electrical retailer, Currys PC World, this week. Stuart Ramage, eCommerce Director of Dixons Carphone, the parent company of Currys PC World, said: "We want to help our customers enjoy amazing technology and, whether they shop in store or online, augmented reality really brings to life what a product will look like in their home. Our app version of Point and Place AR has already seen impressive sales uplifts of up to 30% in some product categories, showing how valuable this is to customers. We're really excited to integrate this into hundreds of products on our website and make the experience even easier and more immersive for customers."

AR is fast becoming mainstream with shoppers, with Gartner predicting over 100 million shoppers will be shopping with AR in-store and online by 2020.

Carolyn Anderson, Trade manager at LG UK, an early adopter of Point & Place® added: "LG is committed to delivering the most personalised shopping experience to our shoppers possible. Point & Place® AR enables all our retailer partners to add our range of AR product models to their websites easily."

Joe Golden Creative Director of Eyekandy commented: "We are thrilled to continue our journey to change the way people shop with AR. Our commitment to support global brands and retailers to embrace this technology, to offer shoppers a new, personalised and engaging way to shop, has real momentum now.''

Eyekandy.com Founded in 2016, in London, United Kingdom, Eyekandy is a global leader in the innovation, curation and deployment of Augmented Reality Experiences for Commerce. The Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform is the world's largest AR shopping Network with over seven hundred connected Retailers in over seventy countries and leads the way in omni-channel AR Shopping for Retailers and Brands.

Video - https://vimeo.com/350852137/12dfe1b538      Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956299/Eyekandy_Home_of_AR.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956298/Eyekandy_Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956300/Point_and_Place_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Contact:Joe Golden +44-(0)7920-404760pr@eyekandy.com

 


