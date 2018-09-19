Olimpiadi, Sala: fondi non preoccupano, garantiscono le regioni
Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: se assegnate governo magari cambierÃ  idea
Olimpiadi, Sala: no volontÃ  escludere Torino, Milano primo nome
Miracolo San Gennaro, la celebrazione al Duomo di Napoli, immagini
Tg Sport, Vecino: "Grande vittoria per il nostro pubblico"
Arte e rigenerazione urbana, a Palermo la rassegna OltreOreto
Kim e Moon, prime intese fra le Coree per la denuclearizzazione
Miracolo San Gennaro, De Luca tra le devote in preghiera nella cappella dedicata al Santo
Spettacolare inseguimento a Palermo, il ladro finisce in manette
Enel, Patrizia Grieco: "I manager devo mettere in campo il lato umano"
Urso (FdI): ''Dddl per rilanciare per rilanciare Zes e Zls, tra cui il porto di Genova''
Olimpiadi 2026, MalagÃ² (Coni): ''Zero polemiche, mi auguro ci siano ripensamenti''
Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: ''Nessuna imboscata, abbiamo fatto il possibile''
Roberto Re parla ad Affaritaliani.it dei casi Douglas Costa e Fenati
Stella sulla Walk of fame per Jack Black: lo show dell'attore
Manovra, Salvini: "Tria? Gli italiani possono dormire sogni tranquilli"
Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Lavoriamo ancora per metterli d'accordo"
Ferrari Monza SP1 e SP2: serie speciale limitata denominato "Icona"
Sisal, Petrone: "Nostro impegno a beneficio di comunitÃ  e persone"
Spiagge sicure, Salvini: "Sequestrati prodotti per 2mln 700mila euro"
Polyplastics Confirms Viability of PPS for Bump-off Molding of Automotive Engine Cooling Systems

- (Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201809127866-O2-A4zWC4Id) (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201809127866-O1-H350z52k)

Bump-off molding results in an undercut that "bumps" in two directions and ejects from the mold without using a sliding structure. The parting line (mold lip) goes away, allowing for a burr-less mold. Previously, PPS had limited use in bump-off molding of engineering parts due to its fragility.

Polyplastics found that materials with high bending-fracture strain in high-temperature environments (150C for PPS) are suited for bump-offs in terms of both damage and deformation. The company also observed that improvements in fracture strain in high-temperature environments are possible by reducing filler, adding elastomer, and utilizing high-molecular-weight PPS.

Polyplastics has shown that linear PPS exhibits greater fracture strain than cross-linked PPS and is more conducive to bump-off molding. Polyplastics' DURAFIDE PPS appears to be suited for bump-offs from the standpoint of toughness in high-temperature environments. Among DURAFIDE PPS materials, high-molecular-weight 1130A1 (GF30%) and 1140A1 (GF40%) appear to be useful for bump-offs.

Polyplastics believes that DURAFIDE PPS boosts product reliability, and that bump-offs reduce the deburring process and facilitate greater design freedom. DURAFIDE PPS also delivers high heat resistance with a continuous service temperature of 200C to 240C. It also offers greater chemical resistance versus fluoropolymers, and greater dimensional stability and reduced hydrolysis/water absorption compared to nylon 66.

For more information, visit https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/pps_bump-off/index.vm 

DURAFIDE (R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics in Japan and other countries.

About PolyplasticsPolyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastic solutions. The company's broad product portfolio includes POM, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), and liquid crystal polymer (LCP). The company has the largest global market share of POM. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

 


