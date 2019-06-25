Polyplastics Develops New DURACON (R) POM Grades for Automotive Fuel System Components

Wopart 2019, Paolo Manazza presenta la nuova edizione della fiera
Culture

Wopart 2019, Paolo Manazza presenta la nuova edizione della fiera

L'attrice Sophia Zaccaron rivela su Youtube: io abusata a 15 anni
Spettacoli

L'attrice Sophia Zaccaron rivela su Youtube: io abusata a 15 anni

La Biennale delle Immagini in Movimento alle OGR di Torino
Culture

La Biennale delle Immagini in Movimento alle OGR di Torino

Il boss della 'ndrangheta Morabito evaso dal carcere in Uruguay
Cronache

Il boss della 'ndrangheta Morabito evaso dal carcere in Uruguay

La Soyuz Ã¨ tornata a terra, a casa tre astronauti dalla ISS
Politica

La Soyuz Ã¨ tornata a terra, a casa tre astronauti dalla ISS

Roma, CinecittÃ  World inaugura il "Regno del Ghiaccio"
Culture

Roma, CinecittÃ  World inaugura il "Regno del Ghiaccio"

La 13esima Biennale Danza: spazio di diversitÃ  per corpi e menti
Culture

La 13esima Biennale Danza: spazio di diversitÃ  per corpi e menti

Fico a Berlino incontra Wolfgang SchÃ¤uble, il presidente del Bundestag tedesco
Politica

Fico a Berlino incontra Wolfgang SchÃ¤uble, il presidente del Bundestag tedesco

Trump firma nuove sanzioni contro l'Iran: "Atti aggressivi dal regime di Teheran" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Trump firma nuove sanzioni contro l'Iran: "Atti aggressivi dal regime di Teheran"...

Terremoto a Roma, le telecamere dell'autostrada riprendono il momento della scossa
Politica

Terremoto a Roma, le telecamere dell'autostrada riprendono il momento della scossa

Salvini negli Usa, il video racconto del viaggio postato dal ministro sui social
Politica

Salvini negli Usa, il video racconto del viaggio postato dal ministro sui social

Blitz antimafia contro la cosca Grande Aracri, arresti e perquisizioni in Emilia Romagna
Politica

Blitz antimafia contro la cosca Grande Aracri, arresti e perquisizioni in Emilia Romagna

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 26 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 26 giugno

Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma piÃ¹ importante
Politica

Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma piÃ¹ importante

Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata
Scienza e tecnologia

Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata

Olimpiadi 2026, Conte: grande risultato, ha vinto l'Italia
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Conte: grande risultato, ha vinto l'Italia

Olimpiadi 2026 a Milano-Cortina, battuta Stoccolma-Are
Sport

Olimpiadi 2026 a Milano-Cortina, battuta Stoccolma-Are

Un Festival del cinema per festeggiare indipendenza della Georgia
Economia

Un Festival del cinema per festeggiare indipendenza della Georgia

Emis Killa, online il video ufficiale di "Tijuana"
Spettacoli

Emis Killa, online il video ufficiale di "Tijuana"

Dal 12 settembre in sala "Angry Birds 2", nemici diventano amici
Spettacoli

Dal 12 settembre in sala "Angry Birds 2", nemici diventano amici


Polyplastics Develops New DURACON (R) POM Grades for Automotive Fuel System Components

- (Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/201906197708/_prw_PI1fl_92j2k2Tf.jpg)

The company has commercially launched DURACON (R) H140-54C, a high-flow/high-rigidity grade with a melt flow rate (MFR) of around 14. This material suits a wide range of molding conditions (cylinder conditions, injection pressure) and is used in Europe. The aim of going to a more rigid material is to allow products to be made thinner. Meanwhile, the higher flow suppresses increases in peak pressure that occur during injection molding due to thin walling. DURACON (R) H140-54C facilitates the production of small, thin-wall parts.

Polyplastics has also announced a developmental POM grade which provides exceptional acid resistance. Historically, one of POM's limitations has been its vulnerability to strong acids, but this new material provides significant improvements. The acid-resistant grade is targeted at a range of fuel system applications including ORVR valves, cut-off valves, and fuel pump module flange parts which are attached to the outside of fuel tanks. These parts can be damaged by the acidity in automotive cleaning liquids, acid rain, and other substances.

Polyplastics has also developed an electrically conductive grade for use in components that surround fuel as a measure against static electricity. Typically, when resin is imparted with conductivity, it often affects certain performance characteristics, resulting in less flowability and toughness. However, this grade successfully imparts conductivity while also maintaining POM's key performance attributes, including flowability and toughness.

Please also visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/pom_car/index.html

About PolyplasticsThe Polyplastics Group is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The Group's product portfolio includes POM, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), liquid crystal polymer (LCP), and cyclic olefin copolymer (COC). With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources.

DURACON (R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.


in evidenza
Amori, tradimenti e colpi di scena FEDERICA, TENTATRICE BOLLENTE!

Temptation Island al via

Amori, tradimenti e colpi di scena
FEDERICA, TENTATRICE BOLLENTE!

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.