POSH Enters Taiwan Offshore Renewables Market Through JV With Kerry TJ Logistics

- This is the first time that two major players in their respective fields have integrated supply chain and marine solutions on a single platform capable of supporting the entire offshore renewables project life cycle. Leveraging the capabilities and assets of both companies, POSH Kerry will provide a comprehensive portfolio including the end-to-end transportation of wind turbines and components as well as diversified marine solutions during the installation, operations and maintenance of offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

With an established track record for executing complex offshore energy projects requiring stringent operational and safety standards, POSH brings specialised offshore marine expertise and a modern fleet of vessels that are readily transferable to support offshore wind operations. Listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Kerry TJ is Taiwan's largest logistics provider with an extensive local supply chain network and in-depth market knowledge that will support POSH Kerry's clients in navigating the evolving local operating landscape.

Mr Lee Keng Lin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of POSH, said, "We are excited to enter the offshore renewables sector with Taiwan's largest logistics provider Kerry TJ Logistics. Our unique platform will provide clients in the Taiwan offshore renewables sector a comprehensive suite of supply chain and offshore marine solutions that can be configured to meet their specific requirements."

Mr Richard Shen, Chairman, Kerry TJ Logistics, said, "We are glad to be partnering with leading offshore marine operator POSH as they establish their presence in Taiwan. I am confident that our extensive local networks and logistics expertise will support POSH Kerry's clients in navigating Taiwan's evolving operating landscape."

POSH Kerry will be joined by other strategic partners who are keen to customise solutions for the Taiwan offshore renewables market. A Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") has been signed with Rolls-Royce to explore suitable designs for walk-to-work and Services Operations Vessels ("SOV") specific to offshore wind operations.

The partnership has also gained traction with clients, including a MOU signed with Macquarie Capital and Swancor to jointly explore collaboration opportunities in the Taiwan offshore wind market; as well as support from Enterprise Singapore, the agency championing enterprise development.

Mr Ho Chi Bao, Director for Precision Engineering, Marine & Offshore and Engineering Services, Enterprise Singapore, said, "As renewables form an increasing part of the energy mix in Asia, Singapore companies such as POSH can leverage their expertise in operating offshore vessels and project logistics to contribute to wind energy developments.

"Enterprise Singapore has been working closely with POSH on its entry into Taiwan through sharing insight into the market landscape and facilitating connections to key business partners. We will continue to facilitate such partnerships to enable Singapore players to offer their solutions and expand into the renewables space."

