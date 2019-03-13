Power Output of Jinergy HJT Module Breaks 450W

Fondazione Pomodoro, la nuova Project Room di Sophia Al-Maria
Culture

Fondazione Pomodoro, la nuova Project Room di Sophia Al-Maria

Via della Seta, Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Marco Polo? Io penso a Piatek
Politica

Via della Seta, Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Marco Polo? Io penso a Piatek

Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Mia vera preoccupazione il derby di domenica
Politica

Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Mia vera preoccupazione il derby di domenica

Salvini e il selfie con la turista francese in piazza Monte Citorio
Politica

Salvini e il selfie con la turista francese in piazza Monte Citorio

Barbara D'Urso: "Sono talmente concentrata sulla prima puntata del Live che.."
Spettacoli

Barbara D'Urso: "Sono talmente concentrata sulla prima puntata del Live che.."

Migranti, Salvini: "Sbarchi ridotti del 83% dall'insediamento di questo governo"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Sbarchi ridotti del 83% dall'insediamento di questo governo"

Barbara D'Urso racconta gli ospiti della prima puntata del suo Live
Spettacoli

Barbara D'Urso racconta gli ospiti della prima puntata del suo Live

Ue, Mattarella riceve Conte e ministri in vista del Consiglio
Politica

Ue, Mattarella riceve Conte e ministri in vista del Consiglio

Barbara d'Urso: "Ho deciso di invitare Corona al Live perchÃ©...". Video
Spettacoli

Barbara d'Urso: "Ho deciso di invitare Corona al Live perchÃ©...". Video

In Puglia sequestrate 2,6 tonnellate di olio adulterato
Cronache

In Puglia sequestrate 2,6 tonnellate di olio adulterato

Salvini: "Auspico che Teatro alla Scala vada avanti con le proprie forze"
Politica

Salvini: "Auspico che Teatro alla Scala vada avanti con le proprie forze"

Brexit, Parlamento Ue vara misure d'emergenza in caso 'no deal'
Politica

Brexit, Parlamento Ue vara misure d'emergenza in caso 'no deal'

Marco Ponti: "Sono stufo di parlare della Tav"
Politica

Marco Ponti: "Sono stufo di parlare della Tav"

Cottarelli: io premier per patrimoniale? Rido per non piangere
Politica

Cottarelli: io premier per patrimoniale? Rido per non piangere

Mazzette per mandare figli al college, nei guai Felicity Huffman
Spettacoli

Mazzette per mandare figli al college, nei guai Felicity Huffman

Giornate FAI di primavera, 1.100 siti aperti al pubblico in 420 cittÃ  italiane, lo speciale
Politica

Giornate FAI di primavera, 1.100 siti aperti al pubblico in 420 cittÃ  italiane, lo...

Salvini scherza con giornalisti: "Mia vera preoccupazione Ã¨ il derby di domenica"
Politica

Salvini scherza con giornalisti: "Mia vera preoccupazione Ã¨ il derby di domenica"

Salvini fa selfie con una scolaresca a Montecitorio prima di entrare in aula per il question time
Politica

Salvini fa selfie con una scolaresca a Montecitorio prima di entrare in aula per il...

In vacanza con i piÃ¹ piccoli, tendenza 2019: le cittÃ  d'arte
Economia

In vacanza con i piÃ¹ piccoli, tendenza 2019: le cittÃ  d'arte

Manuel Bortuzzo: "Se incontrassi i miei aggressori mi metterei a ridere"
Politica

Manuel Bortuzzo: "Se incontrassi i miei aggressori mi metterei a ridere"


Power Output of Jinergy HJT Module Breaks 450W

- In the speech entitled Mass Production Technology of Heterojunction Solar Modules, Dr. Yang mentioned that, following Moore's Law, the cost of PV power generation will drop significantly and the market size will grow accordingly. Among all ultra-high efficiency technologies, HJT with its distinctive advantages such as fewer and simpler processes, no LID/PID, low temperature coefficient, is the most promising to become the next generation mainstream technology. Effective energy yield of Jinergy's HJT bifacial modules is about 44% higher than that of regular poly modules.

According to Dr. Liyou Yang, currently, Jinergy's HJT cell average mass production efficiency has reached 23.79%, and the efficiency of new experimental cells has reached 24.73%. Power output of the JNHM72 champion module has reached 452.5W. According to data from Jinergy's experimental power station, taking the same installation area, Jinergy's HJT module power generation is 50%-70% higher compared to regular ones with a tracking system.

Jinergy is one of the first PV manufacturers to commercialize HJT modules in China. Jinergy's HJT module received the first new IEC certificate in the world and was listed in DEWA and JPAC.

"Confronting energy restructuring and FiT reduction, bifacial ultra-high HJT technology is the ideal solution to further reduce LCOE, the widely used standard to evaluate investment of PV power stations. Being newly added to the BNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer list, Jinergy will continue to invest in R&D for cutting-edge technologies and contribute to the global renewable energy market with the most advanced and reliable products," Dr. Yang said.

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627983/JINERGY_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.