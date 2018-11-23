Dl Genova, Di Maio: l'ho promesso, Autostrade non costruirÃ  ponte
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: quando vedranno nuove misure mercati capiranno
Politica

Milano, pacco dono di rifiuti di Greenpeace contro Black Friday
Cronache

Manovra, Di Maio: quota 100 e reddito partono nei tempi previsti
Politica

Dolce e Gabbana si scusano con i cinesi in un video: "Duibuqi"
Politica

Dl Sicurezza, Salvini: "Se non diventa legge entro il 3 dicembre abbiamo perso mesi di lavoro"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini a Juncker: "Ingeneroso essere sanzionati a priori"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Le misure partiranno nei tempi previsti"
Politica

Global Compact, Meloni: "Sottoscriverlo vorrebbe dire la fine della difesa dei confini"
Politica

Torna "Il Re Leone", rivisitazione live action del cartoon Disney
Spettacoli

Meloni alla fiera del giocattolo di Milano monta in sella alla mini-ruspa
Politica

Elezioni europee, Meloni: "Andremo ben oltre il 4%"
Politica

Trump: contro carovana migranti se serve usare la "forza letale"
Politica

200 anni del Sigaro Toscano, parlano Oliviero Toscani e Stefano Mariotti (AD)
Culture

Oliviero Toscani, le mie "facce da sigaro" per i 200 anni del Sigaro Toscano
Culture

Manovra, Di Maio: "Con Ue dialogo a oltranza"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 nei primi mesi 2019"
Politica

Black Friday, una folla attende l'apertura di Macy's a New York
Politica

Nuovo deputato balbetta al suo primo intervento: "Scusate sono emozionato" e l'aula lo applaude
Politica

Audioguide e piÃ¹ storia, la Casa Museo di Anna Frank si rinnova
Culture

Praesidiad Group Acquires DREHTAINER

- PRÆSIDIAD, the global provider of security systems and solutions, announced the acquisition (subject to regulatory approval) of Drehtainer GmbH in Germany to be driven and operated under the Group's HESCO business. The transaction is expected to close in Spring 2019.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788690/PRAESIDIAD_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788689/Hesco.jpg )

Reinhard Glombek and Jens Harder, Managing Partners for DREHTAINER, which develops and manufactures specialised containers for the application of defence and nuclear technology, said: "We are pleased that DREHTAINER has found a partner in Hesco that shares our culture and values and with whom we can work together to continue the growth of the business."

Commenting on this strategically important move to acquire DREHTAINER, Michael Hughes, HESCO CEO, said: "Under PRÆSIDIAD's leadership Hesco has accelerated expansion into complimentary new key markets. Not only does this acquisition further expand our portfolio but it also enables the crucial collaboration between Hesco and DREHTAINER's respective engineering capabilities. Together we will share sector knowledge and innovate new ground-breaking technologies for military and security protection."

About PRÆSIDIAD   PRÆSIDIAD is a world market leader of force protection solutions, integrated perimeter security systems and industrial mesh production and fencing products. Our brands, Hesco, Betafence and Guardiar, are globally recognized for quality protective systems, integrated security solutions and outstanding service.

For more information: https://www.praesidiad.com/

About Hesco   Hesco (http://www.hesco.com) is a world leader and innovator in defence, perimeter protection and security systems, including defensive barriers, flood barriers, rapid deployment systems, safe haven bunkers and ballistic resistant body armour.

Hesco is synonymous with force protection and is recognised across its industry for its commitment to saving lives, property and the environment, whenever and wherever it is needed.

About DREHTAINER   DREHTAINER designs, develops and manufactures specialist containers for various military and civil applications, such as command posts, camps and embassies.


