Praxis Cashier Onsite At iFX EXPO

Tlc, apre a Roma il primo laboratorio di cybersecurity in Europa
Cronache

Tlc, apre a Roma il primo laboratorio di cybersecurity in Europa

A Ravenna terza tappa dell'iniziativa di Autostrade Giro nel Giro
Cronache

A Ravenna terza tappa dell'iniziativa di Autostrade Giro nel Giro

"Respirare il mare", nuovo videoclip di Luigi Salerno: anteprima
Spettacoli

"Respirare il mare", nuovo videoclip di Luigi Salerno: anteprima

Brexit, odissea infinita: Theresa May apre a secondo referendum
Economia

Brexit, odissea infinita: Theresa May apre a secondo referendum

Vip e pennelli, lotta all'Aids con i dipinti all'asta
Cronache

Vip e pennelli, lotta all'Aids con i dipinti all'asta

Spazio, anche i Pj Masks festeggiano i 50 anni dell'allunaggio
Culture

Spazio, anche i Pj Masks festeggiano i 50 anni dell'allunaggio

Mattotti a Cannes con "La famosa invasione degli orsi in Sicilia"
Cronache

Mattotti a Cannes con "La famosa invasione degli orsi in Sicilia"

Museo navigante, goletta Oloferne avvia campagna da Cesenatico
Cronache

Museo navigante, goletta Oloferne avvia campagna da Cesenatico

Scontro Lega-5Stelle su dl sicurezza, Conte minimizza
Politica

Scontro Lega-5Stelle su dl sicurezza, Conte minimizza

Valeria Golino: Per CÃ©line Sciamma ho creato una donna gelida
Spettacoli

Valeria Golino: Per CÃ©line Sciamma ho creato una donna gelida

Roger Federer torna al Roland Garros dopo 3 anni di assenza
Sport

Roger Federer torna al Roland Garros dopo 3 anni di assenza

E-Distribuzione, la sfida di Open Meter: consumare meglio energia
Cronache

E-Distribuzione, la sfida di Open Meter: consumare meglio energia

Il rapper Clementino dona un campo da basket ai giovani di Napoli
Spettacoli

Il rapper Clementino dona un campo da basket ai giovani di Napoli

"Berlusconi, Forza Italia, Salvini, Meloni, Pd, M5S... Vi dico io come finiranno le Europee". L'intervista a Vittorio Sgarbi (audio)
Politica

"Berlusconi, Forza Italia, Salvini, Meloni, Pd, M5S... Vi dico io come finiranno le...

Nuovo appello per Radio Radicale: lasciate accesa la speranza
Politica

Nuovo appello per Radio Radicale: lasciate accesa la speranza

Game of Thrones Ã¨ finita, tutti i numeri della serie culto
Spettacoli

Game of Thrones Ã¨ finita, tutti i numeri della serie culto

Segre: Mattarella riflessivo e commosso a Memoriale Shoah Milano
Cronache

Segre: Mattarella riflessivo e commosso a Memoriale Shoah Milano

Rapporto politica-giustizia, vicepresidente del Csm Ermini a UniPegaso: "Ognuno mantenga proprio binario"
Politica

Rapporto politica-giustizia, vicepresidente del Csm Ermini a UniPegaso: "Ognuno...

Segre: si cambi nome a scuola intitolata a Vittorio Emanuele III
Cronache

Segre: si cambi nome a scuola intitolata a Vittorio Emanuele III

Napoli, due centri per famiglie in difficoltÃ  con bambini piccoli
Cronache

Napoli, due centri per famiglie in difficoltÃ  con bambini piccoli


Praxis Cashier Onsite At iFX EXPO

-

The company has established itself as an innovator of new processing solutions, the latest of which offer lucrative opportunities for Internet businesses operating in Asia and Latin America.

The highly-experienced leadership of Praxis Cashier, backed by a top-notch staff, produces the fastest times for cashier launches on both new and existing brands. This includes integration times for new payment service providers.

"We have earned the right to say that we are the fastest integrator in the FX industry with multiple PSP integrations weekly," said Amit Klatchko, Praxis Cashier's founder and director. "And to top this off, we have earned an extensive roster of clients which includes quite a number of leading brands."

Praxis Asia, which was unveiled in January at the iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong, targets FinTech and gaming firms with customers in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. This service includes "Praxis Bridge" which allows enhanced customization and routing of deposit limits and methods when it comes to country, currency, affiliate campaign and almost any other parameter.

The software provided by Praxis Cashier offers key revenue-enhancing features, including – single integration allowing access to more than 200 payment solutions, a modular back office which allows customization, and automated routing to the best performing payment service provider.

The services offered by Praxis Cashier are integration and data transfer only, and do not include transaction processing. The company is PCI Level 1 compliant.

Praxis Cashier will be located at Booth #119 at iFX EXPO and will have personnel available to meet with prospective clients. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729707/Praxis_Logo.jpg     

 

 

 


in evidenza
Sexy autostop: è la nota tennista? Svelato il giallo. ECCO LE FOTO

Sport

Sexy autostop: è la nota tennista?
Svelato il giallo. ECCO LE FOTO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.