Praxis Now Providing ICM.com With Smart Cashier Software to Increase Deposits

-

Believing that in order for their world-wide consumers to be successful in their trades, they need complete support and resources. ICM long searched for a solution to integrate multiple payment methods displayed with a friendly UI via their ICM Cashier. Praxis, a payment management system, is now proudly providing ICM with precisely this solution via the company's Praxis Cashier product.

ICM Cashier will enable all of ICM's payment methods to be displayed and made clearly visible and accessible from a single dedicated payment page. This is because the cashier offers each merchant their own payment arena that is modular and can be tailored per: customer, country, currency, VIP group, or any parameter the merchant chooses. With an easy to use back office the merchant can add or remove processors, set velocity and volume limits and toggle with more than 100 various other features. The cashier back office offers fraud and risk management tools, device fingerprinting options to block suspecious activity - and enables ICM to cut a range of costs while increasing approval rates and customer deposits.

"The ICM.com team sincerely is one of the more professional and hands-on that we have seen. An increase of available deposit methods and transactions is what encouraged our colleagues at ICM to expand our collaboration early in the relationship. This in no way implies that we are content with the status quo, our hard-working staff is instilled with the value of always aiming to achieve more," said Amit Klatchko, founder and director of Praxis Cashier.

It is estimated that the collaboration between Praxis and ICM will continue to generate a 15-20% increase in customer deposits within the coming 3-6 months.

About Praxis

Praxis Cashier is a technology provider that has developed the ultimate smart cashier software designed with Fintech, Online Gaming, Travel and E-commerce businesses in mind. Praxis Cashier software was designed to overcome high-risk processing difficulties, bring industrial peace to companies and increase business' transaction approval rates by over 15%. With staff based in San Jose, Barcelona, Limassol and Kharkov, Praxis provides non-stop technological and support coverage around the globe.

For more information, visit www.praxiscashier.com.

About ICM.com

ICM is a Global Trusted Pioneer in the financial services and investment industry.ICM Brand was initiated in 2009 in the United Kingdom, and has expanded rapidly worldwide to cater for both retail and institutional clients globally with local offices in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and other regions.

ICM Capital Limited is a company registered in England and Wales, registered number: 07101360. ICM Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register Number: 520965. Registered address: New Broad Street House, 35 New Broad St, London EC2M 1NH, United Kingdom.

For more information, visit https://www.icm.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729707/Praxis_Logo.jpg

 


