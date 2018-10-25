25 ottobre 2018- 15:40 Premia Partners celebrates first anniversary of China A multi-factor ETFs, which outperformed and gathered the most inflows among peers during the period

- The ETFs track CSI smart beta indices, employing fundamental, multi-factor methodology from Caixin Rayliant Smart Beta led by Dr. Jason Hsu, Chairman and CIO of Rayliant Global Investors, who co-founded Research Affiliates.

Premia Partners recently also listed two Asia growth thematic ETFs

Consistent with the firm's mission to build low-cost, efficient access tools, all four Premia HKEx-listed ETFs are physical ETFs with total expense ratio of 0.50% p.a.

"We are very thankful for the continued support of our clients, business partners, and our team, and look forward to sharing more exciting new launches soon," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of the firm.

As of October 24th, Premia Partners which just celebrated its second anniversary, is in the top 50% of ETF managers in Hong Kong after Vanguard, by number of locally domiciled ETFs and corresponding AUM.

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong, Premia Partners is dedicated to building and curating best practice ETF and rule-based solutions for Asia. Please visit us at www.premia-partners.com and stay connected.

For enquiry: Premia Partners Company Limited +852 2950 5777 enquiries@premia-partners.com