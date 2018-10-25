Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida
DesirÃ©e, Conte: intollerabile spazi urbani sospesi da regole
Carla del Ponte chiede "giustizia per le vittime" in Siria
Il progetto di Open Fiber: banda ultralarga in 8000 comuni
Desiree, Di Maio: piÃ¹ poteri a sindaco Roma, Ã¨ momento di farlo
Gazzolo: Impianto biometano di Hera conforme alla legge su economia circolare
Gruppo Hera, Tommasi di Vignano: "37 milioni per produrre biometano"
Ramonda su impianto di biometano del Gruppo Hera: Facciamo economica circolare
C'Ã¨ un terzo fermato per la morte di Desiree, Ã¨ un nigeriano
Milano, la festa dei tifosi del Betis Siviglia in piazza Duomo
Draghi: "Spread danneggia capitale delle banche italiane"
Verona, Salvini monta a cavallo, saluta folla e cita Juncker
Intesa Sanpaolo, Bazoli: "Riportiamo Milano al centro dell'Europa con lâ€™arte"
Morte DesirÃ¨e, la terza bestia di San Lorenzo, fermato stamattina
Centinaia in fila a Milano per trovare un donatore di midollo per il piccolo Alessandro
La Iena prova a farle lo scherzo ma Ventura non ci sta: "Sono vostra mamma non mi dai fastidio"
X Factor 2018, Mara Maionchi: "Mi aspetto qualche novitÃ  suâ€¦". L'intervista
Festa Roma, Coogan e John C. Reilly fanno rivivere Stanlio&Ollio
Dl Genova, slitta discussione emendamenti caos in aula alla Camera
Manovra, Conte: "Viene descritta come molto ardita ma non Ã¨ cosÃ¬"
Premia Partners celebrates first anniversary of China A multi-factor ETFs, which outperformed and gathered the most inflows among peers during the period

- The ETFs track CSI smart beta indices, employing fundamental, multi-factor methodology from Caixin Rayliant Smart Beta led by Dr. Jason Hsu, Chairman and CIO of Rayliant Global Investors, who co-founded Research Affiliates.

Premia Partners recently also listed two Asia growth thematic ETFs

Consistent with the firm's mission to build low-cost, efficient access tools, all four Premia HKEx-listed ETFs are physical ETFs with total expense ratio of 0.50% p.a.

"We are very thankful for the continued support of our clients, business partners, and our team, and look forward to sharing more exciting new launches soon," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of the firm.

As of October 24th, Premia Partners which just celebrated its second anniversary, is in the top 50% of ETF managers in Hong Kong after Vanguard, by number of locally domiciled ETFs and corresponding AUM.

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong, Premia Partners is dedicated to building and curating best practice ETF and rule-based solutions for Asia. Please visit us at www.premia-partners.com and stay connected.

For enquiry: Premia Partners Company Limited +852 2950 5777 enquiries@premia-partners.com


