9 novembre 2018- 12:19 President of France Appropriated the Head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev the Title of the Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor

- Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, has been awarded the title of the Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron for his paramount contribution to strengthening cooperation between Russia and France.

The award ceremony will be held on November 19, 2018. The award will be presented by the French Ambassador to Russia, Sylvie Bermann.

The Order of the Legion of Honour (Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur) is the oldest French national order, established by Napoleon Bonaparte on May 19, 1802. Belonging to the Order is the highest distinction and honour in France; it is awarded by the President of the French Republic for outstanding service.

Since 2013, RDIF has been actively working with French partners to jointly implement investment projects, promoting the development of French companies in Russia and the entry of Russian companies into the French market. In addition to mutual investments, there is continuous dialogue between Russian and French companies and trade associations, while prospects for further interaction are also being discussed.

In 2017, by the decree of the President of Russia, Kirill Dmitriev was also awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky, for his great contribution in facilitating international investment projects and his contribution to the socio-economic development of Russia.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), noted:

"I am grateful to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, for his recognition and such a high appreciation of RDIF's contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and France. This award is a reflection of the progress we have achieved through investment cooperation in recent years, as well as an incentive for further proactive work. Over the next five years, we intend to quadruple the volume of investment in the Russian-French investment platform, created jointly with CDC International Capital. This will enable to surpass the record amount of foreign direct investment reached at the beginning of 2018, when the total amount of accumulated French direct investment in Russia reached 16.3 billion dollars."

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 70 projects with foreign partners totaling more than 1.3 trillion rubles and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 700,000 people, and generate revenues which equate to more than 5% of Russia's GDP. RDIF established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 15 countries that total more than 40 billion dollars. Further information can be found at http://www.rdif.ru

For additional information contact:Arseniy PalagRussian Direct Investment FundPress Secretary Tel: +7-495-644-34-14, ext. 2395Mobile: +7-916-110-31-41E-mail: arseniy.palagin@rdif.ru Andrew Leach / Maria ShiryaevskayaHudson SandlerTel: +44(0)20-7796-4133