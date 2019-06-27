Press Association Rebrands as PA Media as the News Agency Pursues a Digital Future

Sea Watch, leghisti sul molo a Lampedusa: porti sempre chiusi
Cronache

Sea Watch, leghisti sul molo a Lampedusa: porti sempre chiusi

Prezzi troppo alti litiga e poi spara al bangladino titolare del minimarket
Roma

Prezzi troppo alti litiga e poi spara al bangladino titolare del minimarket

Sea Watch, capitana Rackete: Gdf a bordo, attendiamo istruzioni
Cronache

Sea Watch, capitana Rackete: Gdf a bordo, attendiamo istruzioni

Cittadini e prete a Lampedusa dormono all'aperto per la Sea Watch
Cronache

Cittadini e prete a Lampedusa dormono all'aperto per la Sea Watch

Dl Crescita, Renzi: â€œQuesto governo e la crescita sono mondi paralleli destinati a non incontrarsiâ€
Politica

Dl Crescita, Renzi: â€œQuesto governo e la crescita sono mondi paralleli destinati a non...

La comandante Carola, il video dal porto di Lampedusa: "Spero ci facciano scendere"
Politica

La comandante Carola, il video dal porto di Lampedusa: "Spero ci facciano scendere"

Saviano: "Gesto capitano Sea-Watch coerente con la nostra Costituzione"
Politica

Saviano: "Gesto capitano Sea-Watch coerente con la nostra Costituzione"

Sea Watch, il flash mob di Mediterranea a San Pietro
Politica

Sea Watch, il flash mob di Mediterranea a San Pietro

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 28 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 28 giugno

Zignani (Monte Titoli): "Gestiamo 40.000 strumenti finanziari"
Economia

Zignani (Monte Titoli): "Gestiamo 40.000 strumenti finanziari"

Scatola misteriosa attraversa l'Europa: nuova campagna di IVECO
Economia

Scatola misteriosa attraversa l'Europa: nuova campagna di IVECO

Forza Italia, Toti: "Risposte concrete entro il 6 o Ã¨ tutto finito"
Politica

Forza Italia, Toti: "Risposte concrete entro il 6 o Ã¨ tutto finito"

Rita dalla Chiesa presenta il suo nuovo libro 'Mi salvo da sola' a Passaggi Festival, lo speciale
Politica

Rita dalla Chiesa presenta il suo nuovo libro 'Mi salvo da sola' a Passaggi Festival,...

La compositrice Giuseppina Torre esce con l'album "Life Book"
Spettacoli

La compositrice Giuseppina Torre esce con l'album "Life Book"

Chef stellati in campo per il Burkina Faso, charity dinner a Roma
Cronache

Chef stellati in campo per il Burkina Faso, charity dinner a Roma

Assocalzaturifici: la prima presidente donna lascia dopo 4 anni
Economia

Assocalzaturifici: la prima presidente donna lascia dopo 4 anni

In Andorra la Ruta Mariana, alternativa al Cammino di Santiago
Politica

In Andorra la Ruta Mariana, alternativa al Cammino di Santiago

Spazio, ultimi esami per Luca Parmitano prima della quarantena
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, ultimi esami per Luca Parmitano prima della quarantena

Abbandonata in una busta di plastica, salva una neonata in Usa
Politica

Abbandonata in una busta di plastica, salva una neonata in Usa

Rita dalla Chiesa a Passaggi Festival: "La vita non mi ha fatto sconti ma mai piangersi addosso"
Politica

Rita dalla Chiesa a Passaggi Festival: "La vita non mi ha fatto sconti ma mai...


Press Association Rebrands as PA Media as the News Agency Pursues a Digital Future

- - New suite of logos unveiled for the umbrella brand and PA-branded businesses, including PA Images and PA Training

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Association today rebrands as PA Media as part of the news agency's wider strategy to target more digital and non-media customers. 

The new name is part of a wider brand refresh across the news agency's parent company; PA Group becomes PA Media Group, while new branding is rolled out across the organisation's portfolio of PA-branded businesses, including PA Images, the commercial picture arm, and PA Training, which provides courses for journalists and media professionals. 

An in-house team created a new suite of logos for the umbrella brand, PA Media Group, as well as PA Media, PA Images and PA Training. Workshops held across the Group at the start of the process captured staff input which shaped the new designs. 

Supporting the wider Group strategy 

The new brand structure sees the three PA-branded businesses positioned alongside five other specialist media companies spanning data, technology, marketing and communications, all acquired in recent years as part of an ongoing diversification strategy to reduce PA Media Group's reliance on the traditional media sector.

Clive Marshall, Chief Executive of PA Media Group, said, "Having a distinct umbrella brand enables us to better showcase the range of specialisms within the PA Media Group as we target a broader range of customers. The new brand structure will also accommodate organic growth within the organisation, as well as new business acquisitions." 

Updating an iconic news brand for a digital future

The rebrand is the latest phase in the ongoing digital transformation of PA Media, the Group's flagship news brand. Established in 1868 to serve regional newspaper proprietors, the agency's diverse global customer base today includes digital pure plays, betting websites, out-of-home advertising companies and corporates. 

PA Media's new-look platforms will be the vehicle for more new products set to launch for media and non-media customers in the coming months. 

The agency moved to digital-first production in 2017, introducing Ready, a feed of ready-to-publish articles aimed at digital publishers, which combined words, images, video, graphics, social media and more. This was followed by Now, a multimedia breaking news alerts service.

This year the agency will launch Create, a newswire service allowing newsrooms to search all PA content and select elements to tailor their own coverage of developing stories. An updated version of Mediapoint, PA's news monitoring service aimed at PR and Communications professionals, will also become available.

Marc Koskela, Head of Marketing at PA Media Group, said, "Our new branding sets us up well for a digital future. The clean design works well in a range of digital environments and better reflects the modern, dynamic business that we are. 

"It was important to retain a link to our heritage through the emphasis on 'PA'. The honeycomb motif invokes the qualities of creativity, accuracy, immediacy and collaboration that exist within the wider Group. The hexagon also has a range of strong, design applications such as watermarks, picture collages, exhibition stands and much more."

Today's rebrand sees the introduction of a new PA Media Group website, as well as updated designs across existing digital properties, including the renamed news agency website.

Notes to Editors

Images to accompany the story can be downloaded here - https://we.tl/t-E6r1V5wG4W.

About PA Media 

PA Media (PA) is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, and a leading provider of multimedia content and services.

As the home of the UK's national newswire, PA supplies news to national, regional and international newspapers, magazines broadcasters, websites and digital applications. 

Established in 1968 as the Press Association, PA has evolved to serve a broad range of sectors beyond media with tailored, multimedia content solutions. 

PA's products and services span everything from sports data, hosted live blogs, and social media content to media training, page production services and TV listings.

www.pa.media 

About PA Media Group 

PA Media Group comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news & information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's leading multimedia news agency. Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of EBS, a tv metadata business; Globelynx, a broadcast technology company; Sticky Content, a digital content agency; StreamAMG, a video streaming business; and TNR, a broadcast communications consultancy. It also owns a stake in the financial news provider, Alliance News, automotive content business, Baize Group and the social video creation platform, Wochit.

PA Group has 25 shareholders, made up mainly of UK national and regional newspaper publishers. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, News UK plc, Reach plc and UBM plc.

www.pamediagroup.com 


in evidenza
Buffon-DʼAmico passione in barca Gigi sempre più vicino alla Juve

Sport

Buffon-DʼAmico passione in barca
Gigi sempre più vicino alla Juve

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.