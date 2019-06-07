Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 giugno
Meteo

Palazzi (B Corps): "Modello B Corp, Italia all'avanguardia"
Economia

Tommasi di Vignano (Hera): "SostenibilitÃ  per noi non Ã¨ uno slogan"
Economia

"CittÃ  Irreale", romanzo di formazione di una donna a Londra
Culture

"La produttivitÃ  Ã¨ una delle sfide che la Russia deve vincere"
Politica

Salute, contro le Fake news il patto trasversale per la Scienza
Scienza e tecnologia

Alberto Cirio proclamato presidente del Piemonte, l'emozione del neo Governatore
Politica

Il neo Governatore Cirio incontra i lavoratori Mercatone Uno
Politica

Cirio: â€œPrima chiamata da presidente la farÃ² a Di Maio, le seconda a Toninelliâ€
Politica

Infografica - Fca-Renault, game over (forse)
Politica

Russia chiama Italia, il nostro Paese insegna a fare PMI
Economia

Putin minaccia mancato rinnovo trattato Start su nucleare
Politica

#Populeconomy, il saggio di Capone su come cambiare l'Ue
Economia

Centrodestra, Musumeci a Toti: creiamo un nuovo soggetto politico
Politica

Allenamento con le Azzurre, Barbie realizza il sogno di 5 bambine
Sport

Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare piÃ¹ musica per il cinema"
Politica

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"
Politica

Governo, Di Maio: "Si vada avanti per battagliare, non per vivacchiare"
Politica

Morricone: "Colonne sonore di oggi spesso composte da dilettanti con i sintetizzatori"
Politica

Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perchÃ© ho fatto anche altro"
Politica

Prince's 'Originals' Now Live Exclusively On TIDAL

- NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now live exclusively on TIDAL, Prince's newest album, Originals, was pulled directly from the historic archive of Prince's music. The 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased recordings that highlight the impact Prince had on modern music and the foundation of many artists' careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by JAY-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8559051-tidal-prince-originals-album

In the spirit of sharing Prince's music with his fans as he wanted, the album is also available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL's HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the artist intended the tracks to sound.

Listen now on TIDAL.com/Prince

Media can embed the album using the codes here: http://tdl.sh/Originals

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.


