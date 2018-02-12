Fondatore e direttore
Proenza Schouler Debuts Arizona Fragrance

12 febbraio 2018

- The first fragrance by Proenza Schouler is a radiant eau de parfum, blooming with a white cactus flower accord and a unique mineral signature. Arizona is a feeling of adventure, a state of mind. A place of beauty and mystery.  Inspired by the ravines and ridges that define the horizon of the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, the bottle is a piece of art in itself.  The final shape, like a drop encapsulated into faceted angles of rocks, is a unique glass innovation allowing a disruptive asymmetry.

Links to Images: - Arrivals: https://bfa.com/events/23283- Party: https://bfa.com/events/23291- Atmosphere: https://bfa.com/events/23289

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640920/BFA_23283_2795854.jpg

