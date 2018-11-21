Manovra, Lorenzin: Ã¨ un momento drammatico, serve meno demagogia
Politica

Dall'IIT di Genova una nuova generazione di metodi di learning
Scienza e tecnologia

Bonisoli dalla Russia: cultura modo di comunicare per la politica
Culture

Servillo da San Pietroburgo: cultura ha sempre avvicinato popoli
Culture

Pichler (Cgie): in futuro sarÃ  mobilitÃ  femminile, non migrazione
Politica

Mangione (Cgie): nel 2020 Prima Conferenza Italiane nel mondo
Politica

Problemi per Salvini con caricabatterie, sparisce sotto il banco di Montecitorio per cercare presa
Politica

Dl Anticorruzione, Salvini inizia con un caffÃ¨ la seduta a Montecitorio
Politica

Millie Bobby Brown diventa la piÃ¹ giovane ambasciatrice Unicef
Politica

Pompei torna a sorprendere: l'affresco di Leda e il cigno
Cronache

Terrorismo, arrestato a Milano egiziano ritenuto membro dell'Isis
Cronache

Abbattute le ville dei Casamonica, Raggi con le ruspe al Quadraro
Cronache

A Napoli Ilaria Cucchi inaugura il murales a lei dedicato
Cronache

Foja, da Napoli a Barcellona, Parigi, Londra tra musica e cinema
Spettacoli

Dl Anticorruzione, Fico contestato dalle opposizioni in Aula, gridano "Vergogna"
Politica

Sgombero campo rom Gallarate, la rabbia dei sinti: "Non siamo i Casamonica, ci sono bambini tra noi"
Politica

Radiomica e intelligenza artificiale per predire le malattie
Cronache

+++Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Confermiamo inadempienza, sÃ¬ a procedura deficit eccessivoâ€+++
Politica

Brexit, May da Juncker fra minaccia sfiducia e richieste di voto
Politica

Droga e tratta di esseri umani, colpo alla mafia nigeriana
Cronache

Publicis.Sapient Appoints Sarah Adam-Gedge as Australia MD

- Adam-Gedge is a proven leader with three decades' of executive experience at leading technology and consulting firms in the market. She joins from Avanade Australia, where she was Managing Director, and was previously Managing Partner and Vice President of Global Business Services at IBM, as well as holding senior roles at PwC and Arthur Andersen. Adam-Gedge has led the development and implementation of numerous digital enterprise transformation engagements for customers including Treasury Wine Estates, NBN, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), Open Universities Australia, MMG, AGL Energy and Stockland.

The appointment comes at a key point in the evolution of Publicis.Sapient in Australia, as it expands to meet the growing need for a partner that helps clients to ensure they are successful at reimagining and transforming their business for the digital age. Adam-Gedge will be responsible for building on these relationships to create exponential value for clients by unlocking growth and increasing efficiency. She will drive forward Publicis.Sapient's reputation in the market for delivering clients' transformation initiatives through its unique combination of technology, data sciences, creativity and deep industry expertise.

Adam-Gedge will report to Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis.Sapient International and Publicis Groupe Global Lead for digital business transformation. She joins the Publicis.Sapient International Leadership Team and will work with the existing Publicis.Sapient Australia leadership.

"Sarah is an exceptional talent with a strong reputation for building and growing Australian businesses. Her experience and strengths in technology and consulting, strong C-level relationships and personal reputation in the market make her the perfect person to take Publicis.Sapient to the next level in Australia and to accelerating our clients' businesses by ensuring they successfully transform for the digital age. I'm excited for the experience and diversity of perspective she will add to our team," said Nigel Vaz.

Sarah Adam-Gedge commented: "I'm delighted to join Publicis.Sapient at such an important time in its evolution, and to help build on its reputation for helping businesses to reinvent and transform themselves to keep pace with a rapidly changing world. As part of Publicis Groupe, with its commitment to creativity and technology in service of superior customer engagement. I look forward to helping make a significant impact for our clients."

About Publicis.SapientPublicis.Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, helps clients drive growth and efficiency and evolve the ways they work, in a world where consumer behavior and technology are catalyzing social and commercial change at an unprecedented pace. With 19,000 people and over 100 offices around the globe, our expertise spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and creative enables us to deliver on complex transformation initiatives that accelerate our clients' businesses through creating the products and services their customers expect. www.publicis.sapient.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787999/Sarah_Adam_Gedge.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655800/Publicis_Sapient_Logo.jpg

 


