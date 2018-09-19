PULSUS Group collaborates with Anbu Kochi to Contribute towards Kerala Flood Victims

Olimpiadi, Sala: fondi non preoccupano, garantiscono le regioni
Politica

Olimpiadi, Sala: fondi non preoccupano, garantiscono le regioni

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: se assegnate governo magari cambierÃ  idea
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: se assegnate governo magari cambierÃ  idea

Olimpiadi, Sala: no volontÃ  escludere Torino, Milano primo nome
Politica

Olimpiadi, Sala: no volontÃ  escludere Torino, Milano primo nome

Miracolo San Gennaro, la celebrazione al Duomo di Napoli, immagini
Politica

Miracolo San Gennaro, la celebrazione al Duomo di Napoli, immagini

Tg Sport, Vecino: "Grande vittoria per il nostro pubblico"
Sport

Tg Sport, Vecino: "Grande vittoria per il nostro pubblico"

Arte e rigenerazione urbana, a Palermo la rassegna OltreOreto
Culture

Arte e rigenerazione urbana, a Palermo la rassegna OltreOreto

Kim e Moon, prime intese fra le Coree per la denuclearizzazione
Politica

Kim e Moon, prime intese fra le Coree per la denuclearizzazione

Miracolo San Gennaro, De Luca tra le devote in preghiera nella cappella dedicata al Santo
Politica

Miracolo San Gennaro, De Luca tra le devote in preghiera nella cappella dedicata al Santo

Spettacolare inseguimento a Palermo, il ladro finisce in manette
Cronache

Spettacolare inseguimento a Palermo, il ladro finisce in manette

Enel, Patrizia Grieco: "I manager devo mettere in campo il lato umano"
Economia

Enel, Patrizia Grieco: "I manager devo mettere in campo il lato umano"

Urso (FdI): ''Dddl per rilanciare per rilanciare Zes e Zls, tra cui il porto di Genova''
Politica

Urso (FdI): ''Dddl per rilanciare per rilanciare Zes e Zls, tra cui il porto di Genova''

Olimpiadi 2026, MalagÃ² (Coni): ''Zero polemiche, mi auguro ci siano ripensamenti''
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, MalagÃ² (Coni): ''Zero polemiche, mi auguro ci siano ripensamenti''

Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: ''Nessuna imboscata, abbiamo fatto il possibile''
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Giorgetti: ''Nessuna imboscata, abbiamo fatto il possibile''

Roberto Re parla ad Affaritaliani.it dei casi Douglas Costa e Fenati
Sport

Roberto Re parla ad Affaritaliani.it dei casi Douglas Costa e Fenati

Stella sulla Walk of fame per Jack Black: lo show dell'attore
Spettacoli

Stella sulla Walk of fame per Jack Black: lo show dell'attore

Manovra, Salvini: "Tria? Gli italiani possono dormire sogni tranquilli"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Tria? Gli italiani possono dormire sogni tranquilli"

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Lavoriamo ancora per metterli d'accordo"
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Salvini: "Lavoriamo ancora per metterli d'accordo"

Ferrari Monza SP1 e SP2: serie speciale limitata denominato "Icona"
Motori

Ferrari Monza SP1 e SP2: serie speciale limitata denominato "Icona"

Sisal, Petrone: "Nostro impegno a beneficio di comunitÃ  e persone"
Economia

Sisal, Petrone: "Nostro impegno a beneficio di comunitÃ  e persone"

Spiagge sicure, Salvini: "Sequestrati prodotti per 2mln 700mila euro"
Politica

Spiagge sicure, Salvini: "Sequestrati prodotti per 2mln 700mila euro"


PULSUS Group collaborates with Anbu Kochi to Contribute towards Kerala Flood Victims

- SINGAPORE and LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a humanitarian effort, PULSUS Group - in collaboration with Anbu Kochi - is responding to the calamity of the recent, unprecedented floods in the Indian state of Kerala by providing contributions to aid relief and rehabilitation measures. PULSUS Group took initiative to extend a helping hand in donating clothes, food items, medicines, sanitation, hygiene products including edibles (baby food, ORS packets/electrolytes, rusk, biscuits), and non-edibles (anti-septic lotion, bleaching powder/lime powder, baby diapers, adult diapers, sanitary napkins, toothpaste, tooth brushes, body soap, washing soap, clothes old/new, water cans, candles and match boxes). PULSUS Group and Anbu Kochi are collecting daily essentials and other relief materials to help Kerala flood victims. PULSUS Group and Anbu Kochi stand for Kerala in helping the flood victims with necessities and donations.

  

In addition, all the employees at PULSUS Group have generously raised funds for the cause. Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, CEO, Pulsus & Omics International, addressing the issue has said, "What Kerala has experienced today is unparalleled by any of the disasters that the state had suffered in recent times. We take social responsibility to stand by them. Rebuilding the state can take years to come. Every rupee and contribution donated goes towards the wellbeing and uplifting of the state. Our thoughts and prayers are with flood relief victims, displaced, homeless families and the needs of the hour require our call of action to address their immediate needs to provide shelter, livelihood, and non-food items."

About PULSUS Group: PULSUS Group is an internationally renowned peer-review publisher and conferences organizer operational since 1984. Headquartered at Singapore, PULSUS Group has its offices in London (UK), Ontario (Canada) and Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad (India). Endorsed by the medical associations and scientific societies, PULSUS promotes peer reviewed medical journals in association with international medical associations and scientific societies. PULSUS organizes 500+ global meetings per year across the world, enables physicians and industry professionals to convene together and form conclusive strategies towards advanced therapeutics and treatment aspects. PULSUS Group strives to reach out to broad range of target groups and market leaders across diverse spectrum of research fields, providing high quality information across USA, Europe, Asia Pacific and ME. 

For media queries, write to: contactus@pulsus.com Ph: 650-268-9744

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544592/PULSUS_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Gf Vip 3 cast, colpo di scena Annunciati 2 nuovi concorrenti

Spettacoli

Gf Vip 3 cast, colpo di scena
Annunciati 2 nuovi concorrenti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.