PwC Launches Solution Supporting Audit of Cryptocurrency

- LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC is pleased to announce an important addition to our existing "Halo" suite of auditing tools that we can use to provide assurance services for entities engaging in cryptocurrency transactions.  With the launch of our new software tool we are well positioned to provide audit and other assurance services to clients holding or transacting in cryptocurrency.  

In an environment where robust controls have been proven effective throughout a business' cryptocurrency activities, our Halo solution can:

PwC has started leveraging its new Halo solution to support audits of clients engaged in cryptocurrency activities. We are also working with companies, for whom we are not the auditor, to help them address the new opportunities and challenges of blockchain and cryptocurrency, including helping them to implement the processes and controls they will require in order to obtain assurance reports from their auditors.

Our ability to audit an entity engaged in cryptocurrency activities is very much influenced by our client's control environment, and at this stage, by the breadth of tokens supported by our Halo software. These considerations will be key when determining whether we are comfortable to accept an audit engagement.

PwC can currently use this tool to provide assurance services to clients transacting in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Bitcoin Diamond, LiteCoin, Ethereum, ERC20 - OAX token, and Ripple (XRP).

James Chalmers, Global Assurance Leader, says "It is important as companies continue to digitise, we, as auditors, keep up with technology changes in the market, continue to develop audit tools that meet the needs of emerging technologies and serve the changing and developing demands of our stakeholders."

For further information please visit https://pwc.to/2IlUp4A

About PwC:  At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 250,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.  © 2019 PwC. All rights reserved.

Contact:  Mike DaviesGlobal Communications, PwCm: +44 (0)7803 974136   e: mike.davies@pwc.com

 


