Qingdao offering 144-hour visa-free transit

Isra, schiava dell'Isis venduta a 10 uomini: darei fuoco a Daesh
Politica

Isra, schiava dell'Isis venduta a 10 uomini: darei fuoco a Daesh

HermÃ¨s dietro le quinte, all'Ara Pacis con gli artigiani a lavoro
Culture

HermÃ¨s dietro le quinte, all'Ara Pacis con gli artigiani a lavoro

Immagini choc con spaccio e armi nel Parco Groane, dieci arresti a Monza
Cronache

Immagini choc con spaccio e armi nel Parco Groane, dieci arresti a Monza

Bazoli: se non valorizza cultura, Italia non uscirÃ  dal declino
Culture

Bazoli: se non valorizza cultura, Italia non uscirÃ  dal declino

Marco Mengoni ambasciatore per l'Italia di "Planet or plastic?"
Spettacoli

Marco Mengoni ambasciatore per l'Italia di "Planet or plastic?"

Tornano liberi i genitori di Renzi, revocati i domiciliari
Cronache

Tornano liberi i genitori di Renzi, revocati i domiciliari

8 marzo, Salvini: meglio leggi che mimose
Politica

8 marzo, Salvini: meglio leggi che mimose

8 marzo, filippine in piazza contro la violenza e contro Duterte
Politica

8 marzo, filippine in piazza contro la violenza e contro Duterte

8 marzo, ennesimo caso di femminicidio. L'ultimo a Messina
Cronache

8 marzo, ennesimo caso di femminicidio. L'ultimo a Messina

Tav, Di Maio: "Non decide solo uno, non funziona cosÃ¬"
Politica

Tav, Di Maio: "Non decide solo uno, non funziona cosÃ¬"

Tav, Di Maio: "Interdetto dal comportamento della Lega, ha messo in discussione il Governo"
Politica

Tav, Di Maio: "Interdetto dal comportamento della Lega, ha messo in discussione il...

8 marzo, Mattarella: condizione donne attesta civiltÃ  di un Paese
Cronache

8 marzo, Mattarella: condizione donne attesta civiltÃ  di un Paese

8 marzo, Mattarella difende legge Merlin: no case chiuse
Politica

8 marzo, Mattarella difende legge Merlin: no case chiuse

Il video La7 sul caso Ponti, favorevole alla Tav nello studio Ue
Cronache

Il video La7 sul caso Ponti, favorevole alla Tav nello studio Ue

Hannah Roberts: Code your future aprirÃ  a Roma a inizio maggio
Politica

Hannah Roberts: Code your future aprirÃ  a Roma a inizio maggio

Settimana dei Musei, il ministro Bonisoli visita il Cenacolo Vinciano a Milano, speciale
Politica

Settimana dei Musei, il ministro Bonisoli visita il Cenacolo Vinciano a Milano, speciale

Tav, DiÂ Maio: â€œContratto atto solenne, i soldi si spendono per cose utiliâ€
Politica

Tav, DiÂ Maio: â€œContratto atto solenne, i soldi si spendono per cose utiliâ€

Formazione digitale ai rifugiati, sbarca a Roma Code your future
Culture

Formazione digitale ai rifugiati, sbarca a Roma Code your future

Cattolica, l'ad soddisfatto dei conti, buono anche il 2019
Economia

Cattolica, l'ad soddisfatto dei conti, buono anche il 2019

Migranti, De Luca: "Salvini interpreta preoccupazioni reali fornendo risposte demenziali"
Politica

Migranti, De Luca: "Salvini interpreta preoccupazioni reali fornendo risposte demenziali"


Qingdao offering 144-hour visa-free transit

- QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the approval of China's State Council, since January 1, 2019, Qingdao has implemented the 144-hour visa-free transit policy. Holders of foreign passports from 53 countries, who can show valid international travel documents and a connecting flight ticket bound for a third country or region with a valid ticket and a set departure date within 144 hours of entry into the country, can enter or exit from Qingdao's airports and seaports and move about within the administrative area of Shandong Province for 144 hours, visa free.

The 144-hour visa-free transit policy implemented in five cities including Qingdao is a further enhancement of the 72-hour visa-free transit policy currently in effect, according to the exit and entry administration of the Shandong provincial public security bureau. Along with the extension of the visa-free stay time from 72 hours to 144 hours, the number of entry and exit ports has also been expanded from being limited to only airports to include both airports and seaports in Qingdao.

Since Qingdao's implementation of the 72-hour visa-free policy for holders of foreign passports from appointed countries in November 16, 2015, the policy has facilitated transit and transfer for foreign passport holders and their ability to move about the province during the allotted timeframe, as well as the ability to conduct business in Shandong province during that time, promoting the use of available services, the socio-economic development of the province and exchanges between Chinese citizens and foreign visitors. With the ongoing development of China's opening-up policies and the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, an increasing number of international transit tourists visit China to engage in business and take in the sights. In order to implement China's overall requirements of deepening reform and opening-up and to further expand the opening-up and facilitate personnel exchanges, the National Immigration Administration applied for approval and promulgation of this policy from the State Council in a move to support regional needs. The optimized visa-free transit policy will further facilitate travel for holders of foreign passports who wish to engage in tourism and business activities as well as create a more relaxed and convenient entry-exit environment for international visitors. At present, Shandong province has undertaken all the preparations necessary for the comprehensive implementation of the policy in line with the deployment of the policy by the National Immigration Administration. The implementation of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy is expected to greatly promote the development of tourism- and travel-related industries in Qingdao and the whole of Shandong Province and will be of great significance to Qingdao's stated strategy of becoming an international city, as well as the economic development and transformation of related industries across the whole province.

The countries for which the policy is applicable are determined on the basis of the number of entry and transit points as well as the roster of inbound and outbound international flights. In order to maintain the uniformity of the policy, qualified countries for the 144-hour transit visa-free policy will be the same as those enjoying the 72-hour free transit policy.

Applicable countries for the visa-free transit policy are as follows:

Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and United States.


in evidenza
Addio all'attore Pino Caruso Con lui la lingua siciliana in tv

Era il simbolo di Palermo

Addio all'attore Pino Caruso
Con lui la lingua siciliana in tv

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.