'Ndrangheta, 24 arresti in Calabria: nei guai ex deputato Galati
Cronache

Philip Morris: vogliamo poter raccontare le alternative al fumo
Economia

Mozambico, il ponte gigante finanziato dalla Cina
Politica

In Polonia governo in piazza con i neofascisti per l'Indipendenza
Politica

Di Maio su Raggi: giornalisti peccano di disonestÃ  intellettuale
Politica

La 124 Abarth protagonista nel nuovo video clip di Sting e Shaggy
Motori

Incendi mortali in California: 29 morti. Mai cosÃ¬ tanti dal 1933
Politica

Barcone di migranti affonda a largo della Turchia, dieci dispersi
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: "Salvini? Diktat non esistono, Italia ha goduto di flessibilita' in questi anni"
Politica

Casalino: diritto di Di Maio denunciare stampa che fa propaganda
Politica

Leader mondiali a Parigi per i 100 dalla fine della Grande Guerra
Politica

Referendum Atac, niente quorum: alle urne il 16%. Esulta Raggi
Cronache

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Emanuele Monti
Milano

Sarcopenia e pazienti anziani: intervista a Sergio Dimori
Milano

Esce "Essere qui - BooM Edition", Emma: mi racconto senza paura
Spettacoli

Deesup il primo marketplace dedicato agli appassionati di design
Scienza e tecnologia

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 13 novembre
Meteo

Juve, Allegri: "Dalla squadra risposte giuste, sconfitta contro Manchester ci Ã¨ servita da lezione"
Politica

Milan - Juve, la rabbia di Higuain mentre attraversa la zona mista
Politica

Referendum Atac, Magi: "Quorum non c'Ã¨, ricorso a Tar"
Politica

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Shares DIRBS Software Platform to Address Counterfeit and Stolen Devices

- Can be used to boost mobile ecosystem security around the globe 

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced it has shared its Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) platform as freely downloadable open-source software.

Qualcomm Technologies' DIRBS server-based software platform can be used to help identify counterfeit, illegal, and stolen mobile devices in a country. The DIRBS software platform will help regulatory agencies classify devices and generate IMEI-based lists for notification, amnesty, and blocking purposes. DIRBS has been successfully deployed in Pakistan, and deployments are anticipated in several other markets in the coming months.

"Counterfeit devices are a significant problem worldwide and result in an estimated 45.3 billion EUR in lost sales to genuine manufacturers each year, according to a recent European Union Intellectual Property Office Study issued in February of 2017," said Mohammad Raheel Kamal, Senior Director, IPR Enforcement, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Sharing the DIRBS solution as freely downloadable open-source software will allow the mobile industry to rapidly implement this powerful technology to help address counterfeiting and related issues around the globe."

"Qualcomm is committed to enriching the mobile ecosystem, including assisting regulatory agencies in addressing their needs for security with respect to cellular-enabled devices," said John Han, SVP, Qualcomm Incorporated and GM, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "We are excited to share the DIRBS software platform to help enable regulatory agencies to further fight the proliferation of counterfeit, illegal and stolen devices."

The DIRBS server-based software platform will be hosted on the open-source software website Github, and may be freely downloaded and used by any interested parties.

More information can be found here: http://www.qualcomm.com/company/ecosystem/counterfeit-stolen-devices.

About Qualcomm 

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's websiteOnQ blogTwitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm Contacts:Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications +1-858-845-5959corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations +1-858-658-4813ir@qualcomm.com


