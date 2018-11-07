Quality Chain Enters the Internationalization Process and Builds the Shared Global Trade

Continental a Eicma: Aras il sistema di assistenza guida per moto
Continental a Eicma: Aras il sistema di assistenza guida per moto

Striscia la Notizia compie 30 anni: il meglio del popolare show
Striscia la Notizia compie 30 anni: il meglio del popolare show

Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi
Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi

Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione
Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione

Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale
Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale

Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia
Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia

Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R
Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R

Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"
Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei nemico del popolo"
Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei nemico del popolo"

I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali
I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali

Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR
Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR

Inaugurazione EICMA 2018
Inaugurazione EICMA 2018

Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta
Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta

Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia
Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia

Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€
Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€

Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€
Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€

Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"
Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"

Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "
Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "

"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne
"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"
Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"


Quality Chain Enters the Internationalization Process and Builds the Shared Global Trade

- In the future, all parties will join efforts in developing and promoting the brand certification of quality chain, and cooperate in recognizing the system, standard, authentication, and testing results of product quality certification in cross-border trade. By concerted efforts, all parties are determined to build a high-level cooperation mechanism with mutual trust and smooth communication to forge the chain for import and export goods circulation.

With the strategic cooperation agreement between eight parties being officially signed, Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin Sino-Francais has already set out to push forward the quality chain writing and certification for French wines. Meanwhile, some foreign luxury brands, such as Gas bijoux, Reminiscence, Philippe Ferrandis, have gradually entered the quality chain and the certification of those brands are also carried out in an orderly manner. In future, import agricultural products and foods will be put onto quality chain as well, so as to improve the quality of import commodities and facilitate the cross-border trade.

Moreover, China Society of Inspection and Quarantine and Global Quality Alliance cohosted the France Launch Ceremony for Qualink Brand Certification on the same day. This event marks the official operation of quality chain as a quality guarantee system for cross-border trade with "one standard, one testing and global recognition", meaning that the brand certification of quality chain has stepped into the stage of global promotion and implementation.


Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni "Non si suicidò solo perché..."

Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni
"Non si suicidò solo perché..."

