Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


Quanta Acquires Stake in Nigeria Lottery ILGL

- DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, has signed contracts to acquire a stake in International Lottery and Gaming Limited (ILGL), and concluded the world's first deal to see a blockchain company acquire a traditional lottery company.

"This acquisition will usher in an era when innovation compliments tradition, injecting the power of blockchain technology into the lottery business. We are confident that we can make blockchain popular and this acquisition represents a significant base for Quanta to target other emerging markets in Africa and other Continents," said Kostas Farris, Group CTO of Quanta. 

Commenting on behalf of ILGL, Charbel Saadeh, Managing Director of Naija Lottery said, "ILGL has provided popular and entertaining games to the Nigerian players; we are very excited to collaborate with Quanta to create an even more compelling experience to optimize lottery playing for the 200-million Nigerian market."

The Nigeria lottery industry is a major source of wealth distribution in the country, while the role of cryptocurrencies continues to garner national-level attention.

About Quanta

Quanta PLC is an innovative blockchain-oriented company, that utilizes smart contracts in order to ensure fully automated and transparent blockchain-powered solutions.

Quanta PLC owns Quanta Technology Limited, the operator of the world's first licensed, blockchain-based gaming company on the Ethereum platform. Its products, including gaming platform, random number generator, token-centric payment gateway and game wallet are blockchain powered and certified to ensure utmost trust and transparency in the gaming industry.  The company employs Smart Contracts to offer full automation and integrity to lotteries. 

With the support of QNTU, the utility token, Quanta leverages services to strengthen the customers engagement. QNTU is currently trading on five renowned cryptocurrency exchanges such as Lykke, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and BitoPro.

For more information, please follow our telegram https://t.me/quantaofficial visit https://quanta.imhttps://quantaplc.im or www.myquanta.im for Quanta's lottery product.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/quantalottery Instagram https://www.instagram.com/quanta_plc/ Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/13465831/ 

About International Lottery and Gaming Limited

International Lottery and Gaming Limited (ILGL) is a privately-owned company established in Nigeria, which has been granted a Grade A National License from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to offer lottery games throughout the country under the trade-name NaijaLottery™ . 

For more information: http://naijalottery.com/en/home

For media enquiry, please contact:Konstantinos Farriscontact@quanta.im +44 (01) 1624671020

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796732/Quanta_Logo.jpg

 


