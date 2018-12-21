QUANTIC NANOTECH to Present First Digital Health Osteoarthritis Wearable Aid Treatment System at Las Vegas CES 2019

Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova
Politica

Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"
Politica

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona
Politica

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"
Politica

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"
Politica

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"
Politica

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti
Politica

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore
Politica

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"
Politica

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi
Politica

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"
Politica

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non parlo di calcio"
Politica

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non...

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si infiamma il dibattito
Politica

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si...

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi del PD
Politica

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi...

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce
Politica

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"
Politica

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane
Politica

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane


QUANTIC NANOTECH to Present First Digital Health Osteoarthritis Wearable Aid Treatment System at Las Vegas CES 2019

- QUANTIC NANOTECH, a product division of Spanish DEMAC S.A. group has today announced the presentation in Eureka Park at CES 2019 of the first real wearable device for the aid, prevention and home treatment of osteoarthritis.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801551/QUANTIC_NANOTECH_Logo.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801550/First_Digital_Health_wearable_device.jpg ) Video:       https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=casVVtHKgkQ&feature=youtu.be

The new product is simple and convenient and can be used at home, controlled by any smartphone or as standalone IoT device, monitored remotely by medical personnel.

"Three years ago I was diagnosed with hand osteoarthritis. When I went to the hospital I found the treatment so cumbersome and complicated that I decided to create a more simple and efficient solution for everyone," said Jose Luis Torre DEMACgroup CEO and author of many international related published patents.

The product has been awarded internationally at various shows like InPEX Pittsburgh, ITEX Indonesia and 'Salon International des Inventions' Geneva and integrates cutting-edge technologies like memory shaped alloys and latest generation materials.

Dr. Juan Mulero MD Rheumatologist of the Ruber Internacional Hospital of Madrid said:

"The customized adaptation along with the possibility of applying topical treatments provided for this device can be very useful in hand osteoarthritis " who also declared: "This device is a way to apply at the same time and during the night several modalities of treatment in the osteoarthritic hand . This disease is very common, because according to the Framingham Ostearthritis Study it produces in US symptoms of pain and deformity in 16% of women and in 8% of males. The local management of hand osteoarthritis combines both non-pharmacological and pharmacological approaches. Topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are recommended as a first-line pharmacological treatment, and splints might offer warmth, support and stabilization of joints."

QUANTIC NANOTECH has secured a seed capital investment already for the development of the product, and is looking for specialised Venture Capital for rapid worldwide implementation.

Rheumatism and osteoarthritis is a very common disease and is the major cause of sick leave worldwide with USD$ 304 Billions of total medical and earning losses just in the US alone approximately equivalent to 1% of US gross domestic product GDP (Source: arthritis.org - 2013).

About DEMAC S.A. 

Established in 1992, DEMAC S.A. group is formed by a team of Engineers with passion for innovation that has been serving the consumer market in Spain and USA and has an extensive patent portfolio.

Media ContactJavier Parragajp@qnanotech.com    

Related links qnanotech.com 


in evidenza
Inter, 100 milioni per Skriniar Panchina: Mou? No Conte

Inter News

Inter, 100 milioni per Skriniar
Panchina: Mou? No Conte

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.