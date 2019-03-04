Qubit Announces New Product Portfolio Designed to Accelerate Personalization for Retail Brands

"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi
Spettacoli

"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne
Cronache

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"
Cronache

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita
Economia

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"
Economia

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"
Politica

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico
Politica

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019
Economia

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra non debellata"
Politica

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra...

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Motori

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€
Politica

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer
Politica

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi
Spettacoli

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi
Politica

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte
Politica

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€


Qubit Announces New Product Portfolio Designed to Accelerate Personalization for Retail Brands

- LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit, a leader in marketing personalization technology, today announced at Shoptalk the availability of a new tiered product portfolio that's designed to take brands, regardless of current stage, on the path towards integrated personalization. Tailored for enterprise and high-growth retail brands, the Qubit products work in concert to jump-start personalization initiatives, drive growth, and enable advanced API-driven use cases. This new portfolio includes:

"Businesses need to modernize, accelerate and transform their personalization programs," said Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit. "The products announced today will enable organizations to build differentiated customer experiences in a frictionless way, either beginning or doubling-down on personalization. With 83.9 percent[1] of retail shoppers only ever purchasing once, Qubit is here to ensure we're fixing the biggest industry problems and building solutions that match up to the strategic goals of our customers."

Qubit Start provides both an on-ramp to personalization, and an immediate impact on revenue and retention. With quick time-to-value, the key product features include social proof, product recommendations, and product discovery solutions.

Qubit Grow accelerates personalization programs with industry-specific solutions that are designed to solve business challenges like driving first to second purchase, notifying visitors when products are back-in-stock and deploying relevant messaging based on behavioral data. All experiences are underpinned by Qubit's segmentation capability, proven to increase the effectiveness of personalization by three times[2].

Qubit Pro is the toolkit that transforms personalization. Qubit Pro enables businesses to coordinate, lead and direct customer journeys with unrivaled scale, and tap into business data. Organizations with personalization as a core strategy can implement integrated experiences across all digital touchpoints and make existing technology investments work even harder.

River Island, a Qubit Pro customer, has more than 350 stores, six websites that ship to 100 countries worldwide, and over $1B in annual revenues. Tim MacIvor, head of customer experience for River Island, said: "It's not just about shipping products to somebody, it's about the curation of a look and really deep personalization, and we've got a real opportunity to be more a part of a customer's lifestyle than just providing garments to them."

"Personalization is both a strategy and a technology," said Simon Jaffery-Reed, VP of Product at Qubit. "For personalization to be truly successful, organizations need data-driven solutions that enable them to start quickly, prove value and then accelerate. We believe this new portfolio will align with existing processes and address some of the barriers that have traditionally prevented marketing and tech teams from being able to deliver truly personalized brand experiences online. That's the problem we want to solve."

Qubit's Co-Founder and CTO, Emre Baran, will be speaking on the Technologies Transforming Retail: Artificial Intelligence track on March 4 at 9:15 am on Monday, March 4th.

Please visit Qubit at Booth #4928 at Shoptalk March 3-6, 2019 at the Venetian  in Las Vega s.

About Qubit.

Qubit's mission is to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value through personalization. In 2018, the company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. Global luxury, fashion, beauty, travel and egaming brands partner with Qubit to transform the way they understand and influence their visitors. Qubit serves world-leading brands, delivering over 60 billion experiences and influencing over $40 billion in retail revenue in 2018. Customers include NET-A-PORTER, Farfetch, Emirates, L'OCCITANE en Provence, Thomas Cook, and Ladbrokes Coral. Headquartered in London, the company has offices across Europe and the U.S. Qubit's investors include Goldman Sachs, Sapphire Ventures, Accel Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Balderton Capital. For more information, please visit: www.qubit.com

[1]  Qubit (2019) An analysis of 87 Qubit customer brands over 2yrs [2]  Qubit (2017) Getting 6% More. Report available here.

 


in evidenza
Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Spettacoli

Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint
Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.