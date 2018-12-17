17 dicembre 2018- 14:18 Quectel Announces New Family of LPWA Modules Based on Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem

- BG95 is a series of global multi-mode Cat M1, Cat NB2 and EGPRS modules with integrated GNSS capabilities, fully compliant with 3GPP R14 specification. It provides the same footprint as its predecessor BG96 and software API compatibility, allowing seamless migration for all customers with designed IoT solutions based on the successful BG96 module. Quectel BG96 will continue to be supplied and supported in the future. An ultra-compact module BG77 will also be available, which measures approximately 14mm x 15mm while delivering similar features and performance.

By leveraging the integrated ARM Cortex A7 processor supporting ThreadX as well as adequate RAM and flash, BG95 will allow designers to save on the cost of an MCU and PCB space. With up to 70% reduction in PSM leakage as well as 85% reduction in eDRX current compared to its predecessor, BG95 is an ultra-low power consumption module.

BG95 also boosts a comprehensive set of hardware-based security features including secure boot, secure debug, secure file system and secure key provision, and enables trusted applications to run directly on the Cortex A7 TrustZone engine.

BG95 and BG77 will debut at Quectel Stand #2115 during CES2019.

Visit https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/427.htm for full release.

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including telematics and transport, smart payment, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

Ashleymedia@quectel.com