Quectel Announces New Family of LPWA Modules Based on Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem

Cgie: governo non riduca fondi, italiani nel mondo sono risorsa
Politica

Cgie: governo non riduca fondi, italiani nel mondo sono risorsa

Gilet gialli, barricate dei manifestanti al mercato di Rungis
Politica

Gilet gialli, barricate dei manifestanti al mercato di Rungis

Barbara Brighetti, paracadutista da record imbattuta da 25 anni
Sport

Barbara Brighetti, paracadutista da record imbattuta da 25 anni

Per i suoi (quasi) 90 anni, Piero Angela suona "As time goes by"
Spettacoli

Per i suoi (quasi) 90 anni, Piero Angela suona "As time goes by"

Renzi e il caratteraccio fiorentino, tutte le volte in cui ne parla in 'Firenze secondo me' sul Nove
Politica

Renzi e il caratteraccio fiorentino, tutte le volte in cui ne parla in 'Firenze...

Investire in green bond con il fondo dedicato di Euriozon
Economia

Investire in green bond con il fondo dedicato di Euriozon

Florida, la spettacolare Boat Parade natalizia a Fort Lauderdale
Politica

Florida, la spettacolare Boat Parade natalizia a Fort Lauderdale

Maxi-sequestro di canapa light nella provincia di ForlÃ¬-Cesena
Cronache

Maxi-sequestro di canapa light nella provincia di ForlÃ¬-Cesena

Tajani: "Manovra del cambiamento Ã¨ diventato cambiamento manovra"
Politica

Tajani: "Manovra del cambiamento Ã¨ diventato cambiamento manovra"

Milano, CBM porta in via Dante le immagini di una rinascita
Culture

Milano, CBM porta in via Dante le immagini di una rinascita

Milano da Guiness col Panettone Artistico piÃ¹ grande del mondo
Culture

Milano da Guiness col Panettone Artistico piÃ¹ grande del mondo

Appalti, presidente Regione Calabria accusato di abuso d'ufficio
Cronache

Appalti, presidente Regione Calabria accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Argotec, la Pmi italiana che schiaccia i giganti dell'Aerospazio
Scienza e tecnologia

Argotec, la Pmi italiana che schiaccia i giganti dell'Aerospazio

A Gardaland il Magic Winter con il Villaggio di Babbo Natale
Spettacoli

A Gardaland il Magic Winter con il Villaggio di Babbo Natale

Il presidente del Sudan in Siria, il primo leader arabo dal 2011
Politica

Il presidente del Sudan in Siria, il primo leader arabo dal 2011

Luca Zingaretti: "Che cos'Ã¨ un figlio? Il futuro di tutti noi"
Spettacoli

Luca Zingaretti: "Che cos'Ã¨ un figlio? Il futuro di tutti noi"

Agri-food, Riccaboni (Fond. Prima): al via progetti Mediterraneo
Economia

Agri-food, Riccaboni (Fond. Prima): al via progetti Mediterraneo

Terrorismo, ventenne somalo appartenente a gruppo armato arrestato a Bari
Politica

Terrorismo, ventenne somalo appartenente a gruppo armato arrestato a Bari

Simone Mattongo Direttore Generale Auto Honda Motor Italia
Motori

Simone Mattongo Direttore Generale Auto Honda Motor Italia

Salva la speleologa ferita nella grotta. Il racconto dei soccorsi
Cronache

Salva la speleologa ferita nella grotta. Il racconto dei soccorsi


Quectel Announces New Family of LPWA Modules Based on Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem

- BG95 is a series of global multi-mode Cat M1, Cat NB2 and EGPRS modules with integrated GNSS capabilities, fully compliant with 3GPP R14 specification. It provides the same footprint as its predecessor BG96 and software API compatibility, allowing seamless migration for all customers with designed IoT solutions based on the successful BG96 module. Quectel BG96 will continue to be supplied and supported in the future. An ultra-compact module BG77 will also be available, which measures approximately 14mm x 15mm while delivering similar features and performance.

By leveraging the integrated ARM Cortex A7 processor supporting ThreadX as well as adequate RAM and flash, BG95 will allow designers to save on the cost of an MCU and PCB space. With up to 70% reduction in PSM leakage as well as 85% reduction in eDRX current compared to its predecessor, BG95 is an ultra-low power consumption module.

BG95 also boosts a comprehensive set of hardware-based security features including secure boot, secure debug, secure file system and secure key provision, and enables trusted applications to run directly on the Cortex A7 TrustZone engine.

BG95 and BG77 will debut at Quectel Stand #2115 during CES2019.

Visit https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/427.htm for full release.

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including telematics and transport, smart payment, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's websiteLinkedInFacebook and Twitter pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

Ashleymedia@quectel.com


in evidenza
Steve McCurry al Mudec Photo Gli scatti magici di "Animals"

Le mostre da non perdere

Steve McCurry al Mudec Photo
Gli scatti magici di "Animals"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.