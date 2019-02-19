19 febbraio 2019- 18:09 Quectel Launches LTE Cat NB2/GSM Dual-mode Module

- BC97 is designed in an ultra-compact 23.6mm x 19.9mm x 2.2mm from factor, and is compatible with Quectel's GSM/GPRS M95 module, which allows smooth migration and minimizes cost and development time. In LCC+LGA form factor, BC97 can realize the rapid production of modules through a standard SMT machine.

BC97 features low power consumption, extended operating temperature range, global dual-mode, and supports GSM Voice and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Thanks to all-in-one features and a rich set of interfaces (such as USB, USIM, UART, ADC, RESET, PWRKEY, SPI, GPIO, Main Antenna, especially Audio Interface MIC and Speak) as well as the DFOTA, BC97 extends its coverage to multiple applications such as Shared Bikes, Smart Parking, Bluetooth Gateway, Smart Metering, Smart City, Asset Tracking, Smart Home Appliance, Wearable Devices, Agricultural and Environmental Monitoring Devices, to name a few.

"It is an irreversible trend for GSM to migrate to LTE and 5G network. Nevertheless, with extensive global network presence and its vast coverage, it is foreseen that GSM network will still be operational for many years, especially in certain developing countries. Since BC97 supports fallback from Cat NB2 to GSM, it can utilize the existing yet matured GSM network, hence would be gradually and seamlessly migrating into NB-IoT network," said Doron Zhang, Quectel Senior Vice President. "Having seven different variants, I'm overwhelmingly excited by Quetcel's richest LPWA product portfolio, as it would be theoretically covering every possible use case in LPWA domain."

