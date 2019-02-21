Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio
Politica

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile
Politica

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio
Economia

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"
Spettacoli

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini
Scienza e tecnologia

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro europeeâ€
Politica

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte
Cronache

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi
Politica

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica
Spettacoli

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista Greta Thunberg
Politica

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato Salvini, boccia Tav"
Politica

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte concrete" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"
Politica

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Quectel Leads the Road to 5G with Commercial 5G Modules Featuring New Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem in 2019

- SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Quectel), the global leading supplier of IoT modules, today announced its commercial 5G IoT modules featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem and their antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF Front-End (RFFE) and antenna elements from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Compliant with 3GPP Release 15 specifications and capable of both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes of operation, Quectel's newly-launched 5G modules RG500Q/RG510Q and RM500Q/RM510Q are designed for enterprise and mobile broadband applications such as fixed wireless access, mobile hotspot devices, and public safety and surveillance applications.

Designed in LGA form factor, the RG500Qsupports 5G NR sub-6GHz while the RG510Q supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Both modules also support LTE Category 12 or above and embedded GNSS capabilities, and target Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America regions. Designed in M.2 form factor, the RM500Q supports 5G NR sub-6GHz while the RM510Q supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Both modules also support LTE Category 22 connectivity with integrated GNSS and eSIM. RM500Q and RM510Q are ideal for globally deployed mobile devices including Always Connected PCs (ACPC), industrial PDAs and mobile gateways.

Quectel's RG500Q and RM500Q 5G sub-6GHz modules will be demonstrated at MWC19 Barcelona at Quectel's booth 5C11 and Qualcomm booth 3E10.

The full release is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/459.htm

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of 5G, LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's websiteLinkedInFacebook and Twitter pages.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

media@quectel.com


