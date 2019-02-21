21 febbraio 2019- 19:08 Quectel Leads the Road to 5G with Commercial 5G Modules Featuring New Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem in 2019

- SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Quectel), the global leading supplier of IoT modules, today announced its commercial 5G IoT modules featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem and their antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF Front-End (RFFE) and antenna elements from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Compliant with 3GPP Release 15 specifications and capable of both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes of operation, Quectel's newly-launched 5G modules RG500Q/RG510Q and RM500Q/RM510Q are designed for enterprise and mobile broadband applications such as fixed wireless access, mobile hotspot devices, and public safety and surveillance applications.

Designed in LGA form factor, the RG500Qsupports 5G NR sub-6GHz while the RG510Q supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Both modules also support LTE Category 12 or above and embedded GNSS capabilities, and target Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America regions. Designed in M.2 form factor, the RM500Q supports 5G NR sub-6GHz while the RM510Q supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Both modules also support LTE Category 22 connectivity with integrated GNSS and eSIM. RM500Q and RM510Q are ideal for globally deployed mobile devices including Always Connected PCs (ACPC), industrial PDAs and mobile gateways.

Quectel's RG500Q and RM500Q 5G sub-6GHz modules will be demonstrated at MWC19 Barcelona at Quectel's booth 5C11 and Qualcomm booth 3E10.

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of 5G, LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

