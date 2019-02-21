Quectel Partners with Deutsche Telekom to Develop Integrated nuSIM Solution

Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio
Politica

Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile
Politica

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio
Economia

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"
Spettacoli

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini
Scienza e tecnologia

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro europeeâ€
Politica

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro...

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte
Cronache

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi
Politica

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica
Spettacoli

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista Greta Thunberg
Politica

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista...

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato Salvini, boccia Tav"
Politica

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato...

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte concrete" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte...

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"
Politica

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"


Quectel Partners with Deutsche Telekom to Develop Integrated nuSIM Solution

- SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the world leading cellular and GNSS module vendor, announced that it has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to launch the integrated nuSIM solution, an innovative integrated SIM solution specifically designed for low-cost devices used in mobile IoT applications. The first nuSIM modules from Quectel will be commercially available in the second half of 2019.

The integrated nuSIM is an optimized solution where SIM function moves directly into the module chip with no physical presence of the SIM card. Perfectly matching LPWA network and SIM, nuSIM helps realize significant cost, time and space savings for players along the IoT value chain, especially suitable for IoT application scenarios such as smart metering, smart wearables and other IoT verticals which require low power consumption and constrained size.

The nuSIM solution would dramatically simplify the form factor of IoT devices and significantly reduce related SIM logistics costs. It provides minimum hardware and software footprint and is capable of being provisioned using a small size encrypted file as part of module production process. In addition, minimalist design offers optimized internal functions and interfaces with paramount power efficiency, which definitely will work with the needs of emerging cost-sensitive vertical market and help OEMs to speed up time to market at lower cost.

A stage presentation of the nuSIM solution will be held at the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2019 at Deutsche Telekom's booth 3M31 during 13:00-13:45 February 27. You can also visit Quectel's booth 5C11 to learn more.

The full release is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/458.htm

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of 5G, LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information contact:Ashley Liumedia@quectel.com


in evidenza
Icardi, ancora giallo rientro Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

INTER, CASO SEMPRE APERTO

Icardi, ancora giallo rientro
Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.