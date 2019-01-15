Brexit fa paura: discendenti di ebrei chiedono passaporto tedesco
Politica

Vita sulla Luna, germogliano semi di cotone della missione cinese
Scienza e tecnologia

Matera raccontata dalla sua gente: un film che ascolta i Sassi
Spettacoli

Crozza-Salvini: mi vesto anche da finanziere, anzi meglio di no
Spettacoli

Del Corno: "Fondamentale l'accompagnamento all'esercizio della professione"
Spettacoli

Malin (CheBanca!): "Orgogliosi di sostenere giovani di talento"
Spettacoli

Shoah, ripristinate le pietre di inciampo rubate nel quartiere Monti a Roma
Politica

Frosini (Conservatorio): "La nostra nuova Orchestra Ã¨ una compagine fissa"
Spettacoli

Roghi tossici, 15 arresti e 57 indagati. Presa la banda dei rom ladri d'auto
Roma

Immigrazione clandestina, 3.000 euro a tratta: 14 fermi a Palermo
Cronache

L'ultima stagione de Il Trono di Spade, svelata la data d'uscita
Spettacoli

Olimpiadi 2026, Sala: ''Analisi costi benefici affidata ad UniversitÃ . Vorrei Bocconi come Expo''
Politica

Olimpiadi invernali, Zaia: ''Governo non ci ha mai abbandonato''
Politica

Smantellata la banda che gestiva lo spaccio di marijuana a Bronte
Cronache

Caos nei cieli in Germania: 570 voli cancellati per sciopero
Politica

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte accolto in Niger
Politica

Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "Telefonata con Raggi? E' stata molto cordiale"
Politica

Fontana di Trevi, Don Benoni (Caritas): "C'Ã¨ stato un malinteso, ho chiarito con la Raggi"
Politica

Discarica abusiva a Napoli: 20 tonnellate di rifiuti speciali
Cronache

Tuc, startup italiana connette e personalizza l'auto del futuro
Scienza e tecnologia

Quest Partners Selects QuantHouse for Global Quantitative Trading Solutions

- Providing a one-stop solution for global automated and systematic trading 

QuantHouse, the independent global provider of high performance systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo development tools and global network infrastructure, today announced it has been selected by Quest Partners LLC ("Quest") to support the diverse needs of their automated traders.

Quest specializes in research-driven, multi-asset, quantitative trading and is known for trading complex, disciplined strategies leveraging volatility changes across a wide range of global exchanges. Their algorithmic traders connect to over 80 liquid markets including commodity, currency, equity index and fixed income venues. To meet the organization's need for high quality data and technology, Quest has chosen QuantHouse, a specialist in the quant space with services tailor-made for advanced, global systematic trading.

ConsolidatedFEED leverages QuantHouse's robust infrastructure and unmatched normalization used to power the ultra-low latency solutions and to streamline the process of consuming data from global markets. QuantHouse performs normalization, updates and maintenance at the source, disseminating data in a proprietary protocol across the fully resilient QuantLINK fiber optic network and providing 140+ feeds through a single API, accessible anywhere in the world from dedicated regional hubs. In addition, QuantHouse manages connectivity and hosting services in financial datacenters worldwide - allowing Quest to connect to brokers, execution venues and other technology providers from QuantHouse hosted servers as part of a fully managed service.

Salloum AbouSaleh, Managing Director, Americas, QuantHouse, said, "Quest is a very successful systematic asset manager and we are delighted to have been selected by them to handle some of their most critical core trading requirements. QuantHouse is becoming a one-stop-shop for quant funds by providing market access, historical and real-time market data, hosting and connectivity for order flow to prime brokers, algo execution providers, cloud service providers, and fund admins and by providing additional services through our API ecosystem store. Our propositions have been developed to support the growth of a multi asset buy-side whether global macros, asset managers or hedge funds."

About QuantHouse 

Established in 2005, QuantHouse helps hedge funds, market makers, brokers and trading venues achieve optimal trading performance, develop new trading strategies, comply with regulatory requirements, test existing and new trading infrastructure tools and rationalize operating costs. They enable this through QuantHouse's global trading infrastructure building blocks which include QuantFeed, QuantFactory and QuantLink, all accessible via open APIs.

For more information, please visit quanthouse.com.


Design, ecco i 9 trend per la casa Lo stile più cool? E' il "rustrial"

Costume

Design, ecco i 9 trend per la casa
Lo stile più cool? E' il "rustrial"

