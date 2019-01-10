QYSEA Announced 3 Underwater AI Systems at CES 2019

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social
Cronache

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi
Politica

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea
Politica

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''
Politica

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione
Politica

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve
Politica

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato
Scienza e tecnologia

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice
Politica

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre
Cronache

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"
Politica

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"
Politica

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''
Politica

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati
Politica

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati
Politica

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati

Italia al Ces, i robot per servizi in camera di Tactile robots
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, i robot per servizi in camera di Tactile robots

Fermate due maestre d'asilo per maltrattamenti a Cassino
Cronache

Fermate due maestre d'asilo per maltrattamenti a Cassino


QYSEA Announced 3 Underwater AI Systems at CES 2019

- These 3 groundbreaking technologies are Space-M, A+ image, and i-Call.

FIFISH V6 is the first multi-directional and free-angle underwater drone. V6 is portable, and its size is 1/3 of previous FIFISH. The retail price is more competitive. FIFISH V6 is upgraded in all aspects. FIFISH V6 will be launched in March 2019.

About FIFISH

FIFISH is the leading brand of underwater drone. FIFISH is designed and manufactured by QYSEA (www.qysea.com), an enterprise engaged in underwater robotic technologies and big data. To learn more about FIFISH V6, please contact parner@qysea.com, sales@qysea.com or +86-755-2266-2313.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806687/QYSEA.jpg


in evidenza
Zaltron e i Romanzi d’impresa 'Racconto l'economia del NordEst'

Novità editoriali

Zaltron e i Romanzi d’impresa
'Racconto l'economia del NordEst'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.