10 gennaio 2019- 15:29 QYSEA Announced 3 Underwater AI Systems at CES 2019

- These 3 groundbreaking technologies are Space-M, A+ image, and i-Call.

FIFISH V6 is the first multi-directional and free-angle underwater drone. V6 is portable, and its size is 1/3 of previous FIFISH. The retail price is more competitive. FIFISH V6 is upgraded in all aspects. FIFISH V6 will be launched in March 2019.

About FIFISH

FIFISH is the leading brand of underwater drone. FIFISH is designed and manufactured by QYSEA (www.qysea.com), an enterprise engaged in underwater robotic technologies and big data.

