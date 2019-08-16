Rain Carbon Begins Commissioning Process at New Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins Facility in Germany

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"
Politica

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino
Politica

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen
Politica

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Salvati da un appartamento, bebÃ© tigre allo zoo di Schoenbrunn
Politica

Salvati da un appartamento, bebÃ© tigre allo zoo di Schoenbrunn

Open Arms, sbarco urgente per 9 migranti. Scontro Conte-Salvini
Politica

Open Arms, sbarco urgente per 9 migranti. Scontro Conte-Salvini

Ferragosto col mare mosso, superlavoro per i cani bagnini: 6 salvataggi
Roma

Ferragosto col mare mosso, superlavoro per i cani bagnini: 6 salvataggi

Hong Kong, Do you hear the people sing? diventa inno di protesta
Politica

Hong Kong, Do you hear the people sing? diventa inno di protesta

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano
Culture

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita
Video

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro

Cina, l'hashtag per proteggere la bandiera letto oltre 5 miliardi di volte
Cina

Cina, l'hashtag per proteggere la bandiera letto oltre 5 miliardi di volte

Open Arms in mare da 15 giorni, evacuati altri sei migranti
Politica

Open Arms in mare da 15 giorni, evacuati altri sei migranti

Hong Kong, Spiderman scala grattacielo e issa striscione per pace
Politica

Hong Kong, Spiderman scala grattacielo e issa striscione per pace

Matteo Salvini contestato a Castel Volturno
Politica

Matteo Salvini contestato a Castel Volturno

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

I canadair dei Vigili del Fuoco in azione per domare le fiamme sul Monte San Pietro
Politica

I canadair dei Vigili del Fuoco in azione per domare le fiamme sul Monte San Pietro

Crollo Ponte Morandi, la protezione civile ricorda il momento della segnalazione
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, la protezione civile ricorda il momento della segnalazione

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 17 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 17 agosto


Rain Carbon Begins Commissioning Process at New Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins Facility in Germany

- "Throughout the history of our company, innovation and ingenuity have enabled us to produce carbon-based raw materials that make countless products that people rely on every day possible," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney during the commissioning ceremony. "Today, we are continuing a traditional that began here in 1898, when the former RÜTGERS plant was producing raw materials for preserving railroad ties and later when it supported the growing BAKELITE industry. Our €60 million investment in this facility will enable Rain Carbon to produce advanced raw materials required to meet changing regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for cleaner, faster and lighter products.

"Building on the spirit of innovation that has been part of the DNA here for the past 120 years, one of the products that will be manufactured in Castrop-Rauxel is our new NOVARES® pure resins," Sweeney added. "These 'water-white' resins will match the purity of any competing products available, and they will provide customers with a cleaner alternative for such applications as food packaging and hygiene products. Innovation can also be seen in our proprietary technology for resins production and in the environmentally friendly hydrogen plant constructed by Messer Group.

"These developments are important – and not just for Rain Carbon," Sweeney continued. "They are significant for the entire region, creating 21st-century jobs, including 30 new positions at Rain Carbon and another 45 contractor and regional jobs. In addition, this facility is bringing new products and technologies to the Ruhr Valley. Just as important is this plant's potential to attract new customers to the region, since its strategic location in western Germany offers European customers a shorter and more cost-effective supply chain for water-white resins and other advanced materials previously imported from Asia."

Professor Dr. Andreas Pinkwart, Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitization and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: "The hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins facility inaugurated today shows the innovative strength of the chemical industry in North Rhine-Westphalia. At the same time, it stands for an efficient approval procedure that took less than a year. This shows that our policy of removing administrative barriers – our so-called 'unleashing' – works and improves the conditions for the local industry. What succeeds in the chemistry sector also has positive effects on many other parts of the economy."

Regarding Messer Group's role to the project – its first hydrogen plant constructed and installed in Germany – CEO Stefan Messer said: "Germany must continue to extend its leadership in research and development, and remain focused on the climate policy goals of the Paris climate accords. The strategic and ecological production and application of hydrogen brings both topics together."

About Rain Carbon Inc.Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709243/Rain_Carbon_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
I cani bagnini non si fermano mai Sei persone soccorse a Ferragosto

Roma

I cani bagnini non si fermano mai
Sei persone soccorse a Ferragosto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.