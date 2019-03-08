8 marzo, ad Amburgo Femen demoliscono il muro del quartiere rosso
8 Marzo, Giovanna Olivieri: le donne sempre nella stessa trincea
Presentazione locomotive Mercitalia Rail, Gosso (ad Mercitalia): "Rilanciamo trasporto merci"
Visco: "PrioritÃ  del Paese Ã¨ riforma strutturale del fisco"
Tav, Zingaretti: "Situazione surreale, entriamo nell'irresponsabilitÃ "
8 Marzo, manifestazione delle donne a Bruxelles, immagini
Isra, schiava dell'Isis venduta a 10 uomini: darei fuoco a Daesh
HermÃ¨s dietro le quinte, all'Ara Pacis con gli artigiani a lavoro
Immagini choc con spaccio e armi nel Parco Groane, dieci arresti a Monza
Padoan: "Preoccupato che il Paese possa inciampare e prendere una scorciatoia pericolosa"
Bazoli: se non valorizza cultura, Italia non uscirÃ  dal declino
Marco Mengoni ambasciatore per l'Italia di "Planet or plastic?"
Tornano liberi i genitori di Renzi, revocati i domiciliari
8 marzo, Salvini: meglio leggi che mimose
8 marzo, filippine in piazza contro la violenza e contro Duterte
8 marzo, ennesimo caso di femminicidio. L'ultimo a Messina
Tav, Di Maio: "Non decide solo uno, non funziona cosÃ¬"
Tav, Di Maio: "Interdetto dal comportamento della Lega, ha messo in discussione il Governo"
8 marzo, Mattarella: condizione donne attesta civiltÃ  di un Paese
8 marzo, Mattarella difende legge Merlin: no case chiuse
'Raising the Stakes - The Women of Poker' - PokerStars Celebrates International Women's Day

- There are certain words that might spring to mind when describing poker players. Ambitious. Focused. Diverse.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8509651-pokerstars-international-womens-day/

To celebrate this year's International Women's Day (Friday, March 8), PokerStars is taking a look at some of the women who make up the world of poker, both on the tables and in the workplace.

Poker has changed the lives of many women and in a special video entitled 'Raising the Stakes - The Women of Poker' PokerStars looks at some personal experiences while offering advice and encouraging more women to sit down and play.

The spotlight video, which was showcased at a media event featuring a panel discussion with PokerStars Ambassador Jennifer Shahade, poker journalist Aleeyah Jadavji, Associate Director of Group Public Relations at The Stars Group Rebecca McAdam and Associate Director of Branded Content at The Stars Group Francine Watson, celebrate the successes so far but acknowledge that there's still more work to be done.  

Poker is a game for everyone and PokerStars is committed to the growth of the game by continuously striving to reach and engage new players and employees from all walks of life. The Stars Group continuously strives for diversity across all departments and open positions can be found on the careers page.

Watch the video here.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832878/Pokerstars_Women.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8509651-pokerstars-international-womens-day/


Addio all'attore Pino Caruso Con lui la lingua siciliana in tv

Era il simbolo di Palermo

