8 novembre 2018- 11:14 Ramada by Wyndham Invites Guests to Sample the World through New Brand-Inspired Red Wine Offering

- Jamie Goode is an internationally renowned, writer and wine expert. He holds a PhD in plant biology and is the founder of wineanorak.com, one of the most comprehensive wine resources on the web. Building on his expertise and passion for wine, Jamie has carefully curated an exclusive red wine list for Ramada, combining grapes from some of the world's most renowned wine regions with lesser-known yet distinctive tastes.

Jamie Goode commented: "Ramada was the ideal hotel brand for me to partner with on this project because my passion for wine and Ramada's passion for hospitality were perfectly matched. The brand's intercontinental presence in some of world's most well-known destinations, as well as in locales less travelled, provided lots of inspiration in creating a truly unique and exciting red wine tasting experience. It is my hope that hotel guests and visitors alike are encouraged by my selection of wines to sample something new and different."

Ramada by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality powerhouse with more than 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries.

The Ramada Red Wine List launches today at a selection of hotels:

Read the full press release here