Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 giugno
Palazzi (B Corps): "Modello B Corp, Italia all'avanguardia"
Tommasi di Vignano (Hera): "SostenibilitÃ  per noi non Ã¨ uno slogan"
"CittÃ  Irreale", romanzo di formazione di una donna a Londra
"La produttivitÃ  Ã¨ una delle sfide che la Russia deve vincere"
Salute, contro le Fake news il patto trasversale per la Scienza
Alberto Cirio proclamato presidente del Piemonte, l'emozione del neo Governatore
Il neo Governatore Cirio incontra i lavoratori Mercatone Uno
Cirio: â€œPrima chiamata da presidente la farÃ² a Di Maio, le seconda a Toninelliâ€
Infografica - Fca-Renault, game over (forse)
Russia chiama Italia, il nostro Paese insegna a fare PMI
Putin minaccia mancato rinnovo trattato Start su nucleare
#Populeconomy, il saggio di Capone su come cambiare l'Ue
Centrodestra, Musumeci a Toti: creiamo un nuovo soggetto politico
Allenamento con le Azzurre, Barbie realizza il sogno di 5 bambine
Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare piÃ¹ musica per il cinema"
Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare più musica per il cinema"

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"
Governo, Di Maio: "Si vada avanti per battagliare, non per vivacchiare"
Morricone: "Colonne sonore di oggi spesso composte da dilettanti con i sintetizzatori"
Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perchÃ© ho fatto anche altro"
Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perché ho fatto anche altro"


RDIF, Nornikel, ROSATOM and DP World Will Explore the Joint Development of Northern Sea Routes (NSR)

- The agreement outlines a comprehensive piece of work which will study of the most effective commercial options for the use of the Northern Sea Route. The parties intend to create a strategic partnership in the form of a joint venture for the development of transit cargo traffic through the NSR. The key objective of the project is to increase the volume of freight traffic through the NSR and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.

The document was signed by Dmitriyev Kirill Alexandrovich, Director General of the RDPI Management Company, Vladimir Potanin, President of Norilsk Nickel, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, and His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World (DPW).

For the first stage, the parties to the agreement will have to develop a strategy to increase the efficiency of the use of the NSR and to determine ways of developing transit traffic. The focus will be on linear transportation of containers and other bulk cargo along the Northern Sea Route. It will be necessary to determine the amount of funding for the design and construction of an additional ice-class fleet and icebreakers, as well as the port infrastructure. A separate important area of work: ensuring industrial safety and environmental protection in the implementation of transportation along the NSR.

The project partners are all world-renowned experts in their field of competence. The Russian Direct Investment Fund has many significant opportunities to attract foreign capital in the largest investment projects in the Russian Federation. ROSATOM is the authorized infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route and the owner of the world's only nuclear icebreaking fleet. "Norilsk Nickel," whose production facilities are located in the Far North, have many years of experience and knowledge in the field of logistics passing through the NSR. The company provides cargo transportation not only for its own needs, but is a key participant in the "northern delivery" in the Arctic region of the country. DP World is one of the world's largest and recognized global port operators and a leader in global digital supply chain solutions that specializes in freight logistics, terminal services and freight services.

His Excellency, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, "DP World is uniquely positioned to help drive the development of the NSR. We are excited about the possibilities and the benefits this will bring not only to the Russian economy, but to customers in Asia and Europe. Our expertise in developing new Ports, infrastructure and innovative new supply chain solutions, are key factors in our successes over the last few decades. We see enormous potential in NSR and look forward to creating new successes with our partners."

The parties agreed to establish a joint working group to conduct an analysis and prepare a feasibility study for the project within six months. Subject to this work being completed a next stage decision will be made on the further development of the project.

"Norilsk Nickel is one of the pioneers in the development of the Arctic, a company with unique experience in operating the Northern Sea Route. We will share it for the further development of this unique route," noted Vladimir Potanin.

 


Madonna contro New York Times "Mi sono sentita stuprata "

Madonna contro New York Times
"Mi sono sentita stuprata"

