11 marzo 2019- 16:54 Record Year for Euroclear Driven by Strategic Initiatives and Positive Market Conditions

- Euroclear reports results for the year ending 31 December 2018

Euroclear will hold a presentation for investors today, March 11, with a video streaming service available on www.euroclear.com

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg )

Financial Highlights

Key Operating Metrics

Strategic Update

Remain focused on delivering our three strategic objectives to enhance our customer proposition: strengthening our network, growing our network and reshaping our network. Highlights from 2018:

Corporate Evolutions

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said: "Euroclear has had an excellent year, with key business metrics reaching record levels, demonstrating the attractiveness of our proposition and focused strategy. Looking forward, we will continue to invest in our customer offer and focus on delivering our strategic objectives for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Note to editors

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. At the core, the group provides settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank - which is rated AA+ by Fitch Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor's - as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 791 trillion in securities transactions in 2018, representing 230 million domestic and cross-border transactions and held an average of EUR 28.8 trillion in assets for clients.

For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com.