Red Box Voice Capture Capabilities Coming to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Insights Through New Technology Integration

Ambiente, la scuola militare Nunziatella visita la GreenEnergy
Economia

Ambiente, la scuola militare Nunziatella visita la GreenEnergy

Le prove della versione italiana di "The boys in the band"
Spettacoli

Le prove della versione italiana di "The boys in the band"

Rossi, Confindustria Giovani_ Italia non si isoli nell'Unione europea
Economia

Rossi, Confindustria Giovani_ Italia non si isoli nell'Unione europea

Luciano Ligabue racconta il suo "Start Tour 2019"
Spettacoli

Luciano Ligabue racconta il suo "Start Tour 2019"

Produzione industriale ancora in calo, l'Istat: ad aprile -0,7%
Economia

Produzione industriale ancora in calo, l'Istat: ad aprile -0,7%

Palermo (CDP)_ Vogliamo essere connessione tra mondondella finanza e imprese
Economia

Palermo (CDP)_ Vogliamo essere connessione tra mondondella finanza e imprese

Massolo (Fincantieri)_ Fincantieri si giova dell'apertura
Economia

Massolo (Fincantieri)_ Fincantieri si giova dell'apertura

Atzori (Sirio): "Non solo cresciamo, ma cresciamo anche bene"
Economia

Atzori (Sirio): "Non solo cresciamo, ma cresciamo anche bene"

Fontana (Pres. Regione Lombardia)_ Minibot_ capire come interpretarli
Economia

Fontana (Pres. Regione Lombardia)_ Minibot_ capire come interpretarli

Dellagiovanna, Hitachi_ Investire in Italia per le competenze elevate
Economia

Dellagiovanna, Hitachi_ Investire in Italia per le competenze elevate

De Luca, Regione Campania_ â€œNecessarie alleanze Italia in Europa
Economia

De Luca, Regione Campania_ â€œNecessarie alleanze Italia in Europa

Quarant'anni fa moriva John Wayne, leggenda del cinema
Spettacoli

Quarant'anni fa moriva John Wayne, leggenda del cinema

Confindustria GI, Boccia_ Debito, deficit e crescita_ temi da affrontare
Economia

Confindustria GI, Boccia_ Debito, deficit e crescita_ temi da affrontare

Boccia, Confindustria_ â€œConfronto con Governo su obiettivi condivisi di cresci
Economia

Boccia, Confindustria_ â€œConfronto con Governo su obiettivi condivisi di cresci

"Chernobyl", nuova miniserie su Sky a 33 anni dalla tragedia
Spettacoli

"Chernobyl", nuova miniserie su Sky a 33 anni dalla tragedia

Bali, il vulcano Agung di nuovo in eruzione
Politica

Bali, il vulcano Agung di nuovo in eruzione

Dentro la metro Repubblica di Roma a quasi 8 mesi dall'incidente
Cronache

Dentro la metro Repubblica di Roma a quasi 8 mesi dall'incidente

Microsoft svela la nuova Xbox, al lancio c'Ã¨ anche Keanu Reeves
Scienza e tecnologia

Microsoft svela la nuova Xbox, al lancio c'Ã¨ anche Keanu Reeves

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione
Politica

Hong Kong, un milione in piazza: scontri dopo la manifestazione

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa
Sport

Mondiali calcio femminili: 2-1 all'Australia, azzurre in festa


Red Box Voice Capture Capabilities Coming to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Insights Through New Technology Integration

-

The integration will assist sales managers to deliver smart coaching to their sellers by generating insights from the rich conversations that sellers have with their customers. By leveraging the enterprise-wide voice and rich metadata captured by Red Box paired with the Sales Insights application, customers will benefit from both the call analytics at scale, as well as the capability to play back individual calls through Dynamics 365.

These voice capture capabilities will not only help managers uncover early trends to launch new sales training and sales motion opportunities for all sellers, but also allow looking at conversation styles and customer sentiment levels for different sellers and drill into a call transcript for an individual seller. Managers can then provide coaching comments at specific moments in a conversation guiding sellers to boost their sales performance. 

'We're delighted to be extending our partner ecosystem through this integration with Microsoft and delivering such a valuable element of the Dynamics 365 Sales Insights application," comments Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO.

"Red Box's resilient and open voice platform provides a rich and high-quality voice data set.  This combined with the call intelligence capabilities of Dynamics 365 Sales Insights enable sales teams to gain understanding of their customers by leveraging deep AI insights into customers' conversations. It also helps turn every seller into a high performer providing coaching based on automatic capture and analysis of sales conversations that reveal customer sentiment and conversation effectiveness, which ultimately motivates and increases performance of sales teams," adds Oren Ryngler, Director of PM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Sales Insights. 

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg

For press enquiries please contact:Dynamo PR on +44(0)203-946-6862 redbox@dynamopr.com 

 

 


in evidenza
Colpi di scena finali nella Casa Il vincitore del reality e poi...

GRANDE FRATELLO 2019

Colpi di scena finali nella Casa
Il vincitore del reality e poi...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.