REDAVIA Signs Biggest Deal to Date in Ghana with Industry Leader Special Ice

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi
Cronache

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano
Economia

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne
Politica

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"
Politica

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia
Politica

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter
Politica

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere
Spettacoli

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel
Politica

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Cronache

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata
Cronache

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte
Politica

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?
Spettacoli

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale
Politica

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Politica

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."
Politica

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"
Economia

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman
Spettacoli

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"
Economia

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"
Economia

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "
Economia

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "


REDAVIA Signs Biggest Deal to Date in Ghana with Industry Leader Special Ice

- Special Ice, the leading manufacturing company in the beverage industry in Ghana, chose REDAVIA, one of the global market leaders of cost-effective, reliable and clean solar power for businesses and communities, to establish its first solar farm in Ghana.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795738/Dr_Alexander_Harpe_and_Dr_Ernest_Sarpong.jpg )

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795739/REDAVIA_Logo.jpg )  

The agreement will see nine solar units and a total of 756 kWp being deployed at the Special Ice factory in the Oyarifa district in Accra, which will represent REDAVIA 's largest solar farm in Ghana to date.

Special Ice felt compelled to choose REDAVIA solar power due to the ability to save money on a monthly basis from the get-go and own their solar farm at the end of the contract.

"We are delighted that we found REDAVIA as a partner that we can trust for our venture into renewables and solar in particular," says Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO at Special Ice. "Our vision 'to be the most outstanding manufacturing company in the beverage industry producing and generating natural great taste' is dear to our heart, and our investment into solar will help to set us apart in the industry in terms of cost structure, sustainability and CO2 emissions."

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, confirms, "We are very proud that REDAVIA gained the trust of one of the most respected businessmen in Ghana, confirming the benefit of solar power and its impact to the bottom line of a growing company like Special Ice ."

About Special Ice  

Special Ice Company Ltd. is a natural mineral water production company registered in Ghana with a factory at Ayi Mensah near Aburi in the Eastern Region. It started its operations in 2011 with a primary goal to provide real natural mineral water to all Ghanaians at affordable prices, wherever they are. Special Ice then introduced carbonated soft drinks in October 2014 and has expanded since with increasing demand. All its water is being sourced from the water table, 60 meters deep beneath the Aburi Mountains and is provided without any additives, resulting in purified, real natural spring taste. http://www.specialicelimited.com

About REDAVIA 

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. http://www.redaviasolar.com

 

Contact:REDAVIA, Angelika Kempf +49-89-2426-8869a.kempf@redaviasolar.com    


in evidenza
Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it "Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it
"Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.