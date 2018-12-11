11 dicembre 2018- 17:39 REDAVIA Signs Biggest Deal to Date in Ghana with Industry Leader Special Ice

- Special Ice, the leading manufacturing company in the beverage industry in Ghana, chose REDAVIA, one of the global market leaders of cost-effective, reliable and clean solar power for businesses and communities, to establish its first solar farm in Ghana.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795738/Dr_Alexander_Harpe_and_Dr_Ernest_Sarpong.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795739/REDAVIA_Logo.jpg )

The agreement will see nine solar units and a total of 756 kWp being deployed at the Special Ice factory in the Oyarifa district in Accra, which will represent REDAVIA 's largest solar farm in Ghana to date.

Special Ice felt compelled to choose REDAVIA solar power due to the ability to save money on a monthly basis from the get-go and own their solar farm at the end of the contract.

"We are delighted that we found REDAVIA as a partner that we can trust for our venture into renewables and solar in particular," says Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO at Special Ice. "Our vision 'to be the most outstanding manufacturing company in the beverage industry producing and generating natural great taste' is dear to our heart, and our investment into solar will help to set us apart in the industry in terms of cost structure, sustainability and CO2 emissions."

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, confirms, "We are very proud that REDAVIA gained the trust of one of the most respected businessmen in Ghana, confirming the benefit of solar power and its impact to the bottom line of a growing company like Special Ice ."

About Special Ice

Special Ice Company Ltd. is a natural mineral water production company registered in Ghana with a factory at Ayi Mensah near Aburi in the Eastern Region. It started its operations in 2011 with a primary goal to provide real natural mineral water to all Ghanaians at affordable prices, wherever they are. Special Ice then introduced carbonated soft drinks in October 2014 and has expanded since with increasing demand. All its water is being sourced from the water table, 60 meters deep beneath the Aburi Mountains and is provided without any additives, resulting in purified, real natural spring taste. http://www.specialicelimited.com

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. http://www.redaviasolar.com

Contact:REDAVIA, Angelika Kempf +49-89-2426-8869a.kempf@redaviasolar.com