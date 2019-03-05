REDAVIA Supports Leading International Chocolate Manufacturer Barry Callebaut to Reduce Its Carbon Footprint

Il video dei Go d Falafel "Wrong on you", su sentimenti inariditi
Il video dei Go d Falafel "Wrong on you", su sentimenti inariditi

Federica Masfero: "Lo sport Ã¨ per me anche una forma di riscatto"
Federica Masfero: "Lo sport è per me anche una forma di riscatto"

Seat a Ginevra con tris novitÃ , focus su concept el-Born
Seat a Ginevra con tris novità, focus su concept el-Born

Captain Marvel, la supereroina aliena arriva nei cinema
Captain Marvel, la supereroina aliena arriva nei cinema

Mafia e politica, operazione carabinieri a Trapani: 25 arresti
Mafia e politica, operazione carabinieri a Trapani: 25 arresti

Omicidio, armi e droga: arrestato un uomo a Benevento
Omicidio, armi e droga: arrestato un uomo a Benevento

Onay Tapia:"Lo sport Ã¨ vita, Ã¨ gioia, Ã¨ libertÃ , Ã¨ amore"
Onay Tapia:"Lo sport è vita, è gioia, è libertà, è amore"

Crozza a Che Fuori Tempo Che Fa, gli innumerevoli grazie di Nicola Zingaretti
Crozza a Che Fuori Tempo Che Fa, gli innumerevoli grazie di Nicola Zingaretti

Crozza a Che Fuori Tempo Che Fa: Pd la piÃ¹ grande saga fantasy della politica
Crozza a Che Fuori Tempo Che Fa: Pd la più grande saga fantasy della politica

Seat a Ginevra con tris novitÃ , focus su concept el-Born
Seat a Ginevra con tris novità, focus su concept el-Born

Cina, temperature troppo alte: il ghiaccio sul fiume Giallo si scioglie
Cina, temperature troppo alte: il ghiaccio sul fiume Giallo si scioglie

Tav, Conte decisione entro venerdiâ€™, Governo non cadrÃ  - SOTTOTITOLI
Tav, Conte decisione entro venerdì, Governo non cadrà - SOTTOTITOLI

Allevamenti in gabbia, De Petris (Leu): "Pratica crudele, porvi fine Ã¨ doveroso"
Allevamenti in gabbia, De Petris (Leu): "Pratica crudele, porvi fine è doveroso"

Nicola Zingaretti, quella gaffe... "A me hanno imparato"
Nicola Zingaretti, quella gaffe... "A me hanno imparato"

Tav, Conte: "Decisione entro venerdÃ¬, il governo non cade"
Tav, Conte: "Decisione entro venerdì, il governo non cade"

Siria, forze arabo-curde: circa 3.000 persone uscite da Baghouz
Siria, forze arabo-curde: circa 3.000 persone uscite da Baghouz

"Alessandra", il film con Sergio Muniz con tre storie d'amore
"Alessandra", il film con Sergio Muniz con tre storie d'amore

Cultura, Bonisoli dÃ  il via alla Settimana dei musei: "Ingressi gratuiti fino al 10 marzo"
Cultura, Bonisoli dà il via alla Settimana dei musei: "Ingressi gratuiti fino al 10 marzo"

Fiat Concept Centoventi: la risposta â€œdemocraticaâ€ alla mobilitÃ  elettrica
Fiat Concept Centoventi: la risposta "democratica" alla mobilità elettrica

Scala, Bonisoli: "Arabia Saudita in cda? ValuterÃ² con Farnesina"
Scala, Bonisoli: "Arabia Saudita in cda? Valuterò con Farnesina"


REDAVIA Supports Leading International Chocolate Manufacturer Barry Callebaut to Reduce Its Carbon Footprint

In Ghana, Barry Callebaut selected REDAVIA to deploy six solar units at a total of 504 kWp at the Barry Callebaut factory in the Free Zone Enclave in Tema. As the largest distributed solar company in Ghana, REDAVIA was the obvious choice for a multinational organization like Barry Callebaut.

Jo Thys, Vice President of Cocoa Africa, said, "At Barry Callebaut, we want to make sustainable chocolate the norm. Already, 14 out of 59 (24%) of our Group's factories are running on 100% renewable energy. The solar farm at our factory in Tema is another important step in our long history of investing into a sustainable value chain." 

Erwin Spolders, CEO and founder of REDAVIA, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with a market leader on their sustainable energy initiative. REDAVIA offers businesses the win-win of cost-efficiency and clean energy that allows them to save money and achieve their sustainability targets at the same time."

In 2016, the Zurich based Barry Callebaut Group launched a program called Forever Chocolate to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025. Under the Forever Chocolate program, Barry Callebaut has committed to four targets to address the biggest sustainability challenges in the chocolate supply chain: To eradicate  child labor from the supply chain, to lift more than 500,000 cocoa farmers out of poverty, to use 100% sustainable ingredients in all products, and to become carbon and forest positive. In order to become carbon positive, Barry Callebaut does not only look at the carbon footprint created by its own operations and energy use, but also takes into account the carbon footprint of the entire supply chain, including the production and processing of all raw materials and related land use changes.

About Barry Callebaut

With annual sales of about CHF 6.9 billion (EUR 6.0 billion / USD 7.1 billion) in fiscal year 2017/18, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs about 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 11,500 people. www.barry-callebaut.com 

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities in sub-Saharan Africa. The  REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. www.redaviasolar.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795739/REDAVIA_Logo.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829477/REDAVIA_Solar_Farm.jpg

Press Contact:    REDAVIA    Gabriella Zeugin+49-89-2426-8869g.zeugin@redaviasolar.com 

 


Separati alla nascita. Foto
Salvini e il compositore Adés

Separati alla nascita. Foto
Salvini e il compositore Adés

