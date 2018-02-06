Registration Opens for the 2nd Hamdan Bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management as Purse Value and Categories Grow

- Al Tayer: Two Awards namely Research in Innovative Project Management Practices Award and Innovative Use of Project Management Practices (Academic Category)

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the addition of a new category and an increase in the purse value of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management. The increase, commences from the second edition of the award, following the huge success and overwhelming global participation for the inaugural edition of the award.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) cum Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HBM Award for Innovation in Project Management said, "The Award prizemoney would be increased by 29% equivalent to AED2.6 MILLION (US$710,000). An Academic category has been added comprising two awards: Research in Innovative Project Management Practices Award and Innovative Use of Project Management Practices (Award Category) to engage students, academics and researchers. Winners of the Award would be honoured during the 5th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) scheduled in December 2018.

The registration of nominations for the 2nd HBM Award for Innovation in Project Management through the website (http://www.hbmaipm.com) is open from 5th Feb to 30thJune 2018.

Ms. Laila Faridoon, Board Member of Trustees and Secretary General of the HBM Award for Innovation in Project Management said, "The added Academic Category includes the Research in Innovative Project Management Practices Award with a purse value of US$40,000 aimed to encourage research in project management, and honour researchers engaged in developing new project management theories and principles. It also includes Innovative Use of Project Management Practices - (Academic Category) with a similar purse of US$40,000. This Award aims to encourage the adoption of project management principles in academic projects by opening new horizons for the award, and attracting more innovative ideas in support of the objectives of the Award."

"The purse of Individual awards category is raised from US$30,000 to US$50,000 for the winners of the best Innovative Project Manager category, and The Best Innovative PMO category. The Creative Team category prize has doubled from US$40,000 to US$80,000. As for the Organization category the total purse of US$450,000 comprises three Awards; The Innovative Idea in Project Management Award (US$100,000), The Innovative Idea in Programs Management Award, and the Innovative Idea in Portfolio Management Award (US$200,000)," added Faridoon.

The Award comprises a series of general rules and conditions that applicants have to comply with, which can be reviewed through the website (http://www.hbmaipm.com).

