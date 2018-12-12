Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Research Now SSI Partners with RealityMine; Introduces SamplePlus™ Meter

- DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces SamplePlus™ Meter solution. Through a partnership with RealityMine, SamplePlus Meter combines observed data from online web, app, and search behaviour with Research Now SSI's panel data and integrated third-party datasets, as well as its deep library of profile attributes. Bringing together information about actual digital interactions with high-quality, opted-in panel data that is actively managed, provides marketers, brand advertisers and agencies with more reliable data and a powerful tool for identifying specific audiences and understanding customer touchpoints along the path to purchase.

SamplePlus Meter provides precise audience selection and near-real-time feedback. This innovative permission-based solution collects unique global behavioural data including:

RealityMine's meter technology passively monitors activity from personal computers, tablets, and smartphones with the participant's permission, providing insights to understand how consumers research their purchasing decisions.

Research Now SSI has the largest dataset of its kind, with a reach that encompasses 60 million people globally and a library of over 2,700 profile attributes, a range of rich data that sets a new standard for data-driven intelligence.

"Behavioural data allows us to observe people's natural interactions with websites and apps as well as their media consumption," said Jared Schiers, SVP of Product Development at Research Now SSI. "Our partnership with RealityMine expands our ability to provide reliable high-quality data to marketers and advertisers so they can understand where and how consumers search. Armed with this information, they'll know the consumer's path to purchase and can refine their audience identification."

Luke Biggins, SVP of Client Development at RealityMine, added: "We are delighted to be selected by Research Now SSI as their global technology partner for passive metering, and we look forward to helping enhance their first-party data products with real life digital behaviour."

About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the world's leading global provider of first-party consumer and professional data based on extensive, proprietary market research panels. Around this core asset of opted-in, managed data, the company has built innovative data services and solutions that bring the voice of the individual to the entire marketing spectrum, from research to marketing to advertising. Research Now SSI serves more than 5,800 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our range of data-driven offerings, go to www.researchnow.com.

About RealityMineRealityMine enables many of the world's largest market research and media organisations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm's RealityMeter can be deployed across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, and is deployed by leading panel owners and research clients across five continents. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England, with offices in London, New York and Sydney. www.realitymine.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621661/RN_SSI_Dual_Logo.jpg  


