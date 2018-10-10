10 ottobre 2018- 18:27 responsAbility is Teaming up With Solar Company REDAVIA

- responsAbilityis further expanding its portfolio of companies active in the distributed energy area: Solar technology companyREDAVIAand theresponsAbility-managed climate fund have signed a financing agreement forREDAVIA's Ghanaian subsidiary. The USD 4 m financing will allowREDAVIA to supply Ghana's industrial and commercial sector with affordable, reliable and clean power generated through modular solar farms.

Germany-based REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities in Africa through subsidiaries in Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya, and has a proven track-record in solar farm design, manufacturing, deployment and maintenance. The company targets the local business community including agrofoods processing, manufacturing, public infrastructure, hospitality & real estate companies and mining & minerals.

responsAbility and REDAVIA have worked together on this innovative and first of its kind debt facility, the Industrializing Africa Solar Funding Platform, which combines an efficient use of funds and a scalable facility for other potential funding partners.

REDAVIA solar power enables a seamless integration into the existing electricity infrastructure of a business to ensure a more cost-effective, reliable and cleaner energy mix - with diesel generators, in a battery set-up or as a complement to grid-connected power. As such, REDAVIA is supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and increasing the impact on a sustainable society.

Stefan Issler, Head Energy Debt Financing - Direct Investments, responsAbility declared: "We are thrilled to expand our financing activity in the distributed energy area by adding a provider of a scalable business model for the industrial and commercial sector to our portfolio. The reliable availability of affordable electricity is a key prerequisite for economic development."

"Ghana continues to be a very promising market for us and we are excited that responsAbility has the trust and confidence in our ability to deliver and add value to its portfolio," stated Erwin Spolders, CEO and Founder, REDAVIA. "This partnership will empower us to grow further and faster in the country, subsequently enabling Ghanaian companies to save money and thrive."

AboutREDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable and clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills.

AboutresponsAbility

responsAbility Investments AG is a leading asset manager in the field of development investments and manages a range of investment vehicles that supply private debt and private equity to high-impact portfolio companies in the agriculture, energy, finance sector of emerging economies. responsAbility has USD 3 billion of assets under management invested in 540 companies in 90 countries. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Zurich with 9 local offices across the world.

