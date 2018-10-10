responsAbility is Teaming up With Solar Company REDAVIA

Mattarella incontra Conte in occasione del prossimo Consiglio Europeo
Politica

Mattarella incontra Conte in occasione del prossimo Consiglio Europeo

Migranti, Bonino: "Minniti ha aperto la strada a scelte del Governo, PD scelga che fare"
Politica

Migranti, Bonino: "Minniti ha aperto la strada a scelte del Governo, PD scelga che fare"

Migranti, Bonino: "Modello Riace funzione per questo da fastidio, noi vogliamo integrazione"
Politica

Migranti, Bonino: "Modello Riace funzione per questo da fastidio, noi vogliamo...

Maltempo in Sardegna, crolla un ponte sulla 195 a Capoterra
Politica

Maltempo in Sardegna, crolla un ponte sulla 195 a Capoterra

Maltempo in sardegna, la cittÃ  invasa dall'acqua, le strade si trasformano in fiumi
Politica

Maltempo in sardegna, la cittÃ  invasa dall'acqua, le strade si trasformano in fiumi

PD, CirinnÃ : "Smetta di essere un 'fritto misto', difesa diritti sia al primo posto"
Politica

PD, CirinnÃ : "Smetta di essere un 'fritto misto', difesa diritti sia al primo posto"

VIDEO SOTTOTITOLATO - Nikki Haley dopo le dimissioni promette: "Non mi candiderÃ² nel 2020"
Politica

VIDEO SOTTOTITOLATO - Nikki Haley dopo le dimissioni promette: "Non mi candiderÃ² nel 2020"

Acqua firmata Ferragni, Fedez al Codacons: "Avete attaccato la famiglia sbagliata"
Politica

Acqua firmata Ferragni, Fedez al Codacons: "Avete attaccato la famiglia sbagliata"

LGBT, Vendola: "Nessun Salvini ci riporterÃ  nelle caverne, ormai siamo usciti"
Politica

LGBT, Vendola: "Nessun Salvini ci riporterÃ  nelle caverne, ormai siamo usciti"

LGBT, Vendola: "Papa ha dismesso panni inquisizione che mette a rogo finocchi, ma c'Ã¨ molto da fare"
Politica

LGBT, Vendola: "Papa ha dismesso panni inquisizione che mette a rogo finocchi, ma c'Ã¨...

Nubifragi in Sardegna, le strade allagate a Castiadas
Politica

Nubifragi in Sardegna, le strade allagate a Castiadas

Blocchi stradali a Napoli dei centri sociali contro il Decreto Salvini, immagini
Politica

Blocchi stradali a Napoli dei centri sociali contro il Decreto Salvini, immagini

La stretta di mano tra Mattarella, Salvini e Di Maio
Politica

La stretta di mano tra Mattarella, Salvini e Di Maio

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Rischio infiltrazioni non puÃ² bloccare opere, occorre vigilare"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Rischio infiltrazioni non puÃ² bloccare opere, occorre vigilare"

Terzo Valico, Sala: "Da questo Def non si vede molto in termini di investimento"
Politica

Terzo Valico, Sala: "Da questo Def non si vede molto in termini di investimento"

FI, Toti: "Se nessuno si fa domande vuol dire che classe dirigente non Ã¨ seria"
Politica

FI, Toti: "Se nessuno si fa domande vuol dire che classe dirigente non Ã¨ seria"

Granaloro, Calzolari: â€œModello cooperativo porta grande innovazioneâ€
Economia

Granaloro, Calzolari: â€œModello cooperativo porta grande innovazioneâ€

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "La Borsa Ã¨ strumento di crescita per le imprese"
Economia

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "La Borsa Ã¨ strumento di crescita per le imprese"

Biesse, Porcellini: Siamo cresciuti grazie alle acquisizioni, anche all'estero
Economia

Biesse, Porcellini: Siamo cresciuti grazie alle acquisizioni, anche all'estero

Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€
Economia

Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€


responsAbility is Teaming up With Solar Company REDAVIA

- responsAbilityis further expanding its portfolio of companies active in the distributed energy area: Solar technology companyREDAVIAand theresponsAbility-managed climate fund have signed a financing agreement forREDAVIA's Ghanaian subsidiary. The USD 4 m financing will allowREDAVIA to supply Ghana's industrial and commercial sector with affordable, reliable and clean power generated through modular solar farms.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766442/REDAVIA_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766538/REDAVIA_Solar_Farm.jpg )

Germany-based REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities in Africa through subsidiaries in Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya, and has a proven track-record in solar farm design, manufacturing, deployment and maintenance. The company targets the local business community including agrofoods processing, manufacturing, public infrastructure, hospitality & real estate companies and mining & minerals.

responsAbility and REDAVIA have worked together on this innovative and first of its kind debt facility, the Industrializing Africa Solar Funding Platform, which combines an efficient use of funds and a scalable facility for other potential funding partners.

REDAVIA solar power enables a seamless integration into the existing electricity infrastructure of a business to ensure a more cost-effective, reliable and cleaner energy mix - with diesel generators, in a battery set-up or as a complement to grid-connected power. As such, REDAVIA is supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and increasing the impact on a sustainable society.

Stefan Issler, Head Energy Debt Financing - Direct Investments, responsAbility declared: "We are thrilled to expand our financing activity in the distributed energy area by adding a provider of a scalable business model for the industrial and commercial sector to our portfolio. The reliable availability of affordable electricity is a key prerequisite for economic development."

"Ghana continues to be a very promising market for us and we are excited that responsAbility has the trust and confidence in our ability to deliver and add value to its portfolio," stated Erwin Spolders, CEO and Founder, REDAVIA. "This partnership will empower us to grow further and faster in the country, subsequently enabling Ghanaian companies to save money and thrive."

AboutREDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable and clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills.

AboutresponsAbility

responsAbility Investments AG is a leading asset manager in the field of development investments and manages a range of investment vehicles that supply private debt and private equity to high-impact portfolio companies in the agriculture, energy, finance sector of emerging economies. responsAbility has USD 3 billion of assets under management invested in 540 companies in 90 countries. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Zurich with 9 local offices across the world.

Contact: Angelika Kempf, +49-89-2426-8869, a.kempf@redaviasolar.com


in evidenza
Netflix vira sul "Gender" Papà gay nei nuovi cartoni

Spettacoli

Netflix vira sul "Gender"
Papà gay nei nuovi cartoni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.